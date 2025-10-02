Keith Urban ditches wedding ring in first sighting since split from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has officially stepped out without his wedding ring for the first time since news broke of his shocking split from Nicole Kidman. The country star stepped off a private jet in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, ahead of his High and Alive tour show at the Giant Center. In photos obtained by TMZ, Keith looked laid-back in a black graphic tee, a gray jacket, a black trucker cap, and black sunglasses. As the singer carried his brown bag off the plane, his left hand was noticeably devoid of jewelry.

Keith's appearance comes just two days after Nicole filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair had been married for 19 years, and are parents to daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The Babygirl actress made her first public appearance since the split while walking the streets of Nashville with her younger sister, Antonia, on Wednesday.

While fans of the duo were blindsided by news of their divorce, Nicole and Keith had reportedly been living apart for months, with the rocker on his world tour, and the Oscar winner filming Practical Magic 2 in London. Their last public outing together was at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville in June, where their body language was decidedly frosty.

Eyebrows were raised in June again when Nicole shared a simple yet sweet tribute to her husband on their 19th wedding anniversary, taking to Instagram to post a photo of the two cuddling with the caption, "Happy Anniversary Baby." Keith commented a single heart emoji under the post, and didn't share his own anniversary tribute, unlike previous years.

Court documents have outlined how the pair plan to co-parent their teen daughters, with Nicole asking to be the primary residential parent and have them for 306 days of the year. Keith will have them from 10 a.m. Saturday morning to 6 p.m. Sunday night every other weekend, and they will alternate who gets the girls over Christmas.

Other major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having them for Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith on Father's Day and Thanksgiving. The A-listers will make major decisions about Sunday and Faith together, including about their religious upbringing, education, extracurricular activities and non-emergency care. Neither will pay child support, nor spousal support.

The document laid out how Nicole and Keith plan to usher their daughters through this transition. "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," it read. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Nicole and Keith first met at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles in 2005, where they hit it off and exchanged numbers. They married in Sydney in June 2006, before she staged an intervention for him amid his struggles with substance abuse. The couple went on to welcome Sunday in July 2008, followed by Faith in December 2010.