Inside Bridget Fonda's reclusive marriage to famous husband

Bridget Fonda stepped away from the limelight more than two decades ago to focus on family over fame. At the time, she was enjoying a high-profile presence in Hollywood but ultimately made the decision to live a "civilian" lifestyle. Despite coming from an acting dynasty, consisting of her grandfather, Henry Fonda, and aunt, Jane Fonda, she chose not to continue her path to stardom.

She quit showbiz but fell in love with a man who pursued a career in the entertainment industry. So, who is the man Bridget married? Here's a look into their family life.

Finding love

© Corbis via Getty Images Bridget married Danny more than two decades ago

In 2003, Bridget married Danny Elfman in a candlelight ceremony in Los Angeles. It was an intimate gathering where Bridget was walked down the aisle by her dad, Peter, according to People. The pair are said to have met in 1998 on the set of A Simple Plan.

Who is Danny Elfman?

© Variety via Getty Images Danny is an accomplished film composer

Danny is still a high profile figure in the entertainment world where he has worked as a film composer for decades. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and was the singer in the band Oingo Boingo before leaving to pursue film scoring in 1995.

He's known for his many collaborations with Tim Burton and produced the scores for the likes of Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Netflix show, Wednesday. Danny is also the man behind The Simpsons! theme tune and Desperate Housewives. His accomplishments are never-ending and he's been nominated for many Grammys, Oscars and Emmys.

They're parents

© Instagram Danny and Bridget's son Oliver made a rare appearance in 2022

Two years after they tied the knot, Bridget and Danny welcomed their son, Oliver. She hasn't acted since he was born. While Oliver is their only child together, Danny has two children Mali and Lola, from his previous marriage.

Seen for the first time in 16 years

© GC Images Bridget lives a low-key life in LA

The pair keep their relationship so low-key that in May 2025, they made headlines as they were spotted together for the first time in 16 years. The photos showed them returning to their home in California, looking happy and carefree.

When asked whether she would like to return to acting, according to the New York Post, she told a photographer: "I don’t think so, it’s too nice being a civilian."

He still enjoys performing

© Getty Images Danny performed at Coachella 2022

Danny took the stage at Coachelle in 2022, and that same year reflected on his career during a conversation with The Talks.

"You know, my wife once said to me, and she really summed it up properly, she said, 'You’re on a high wire without a safety net every time you go out there. I think that's really true.

"Part of me must love the fact that there's no net. If I [expletive] up, it's really gonna be a nasty [expletive]. When I'm on stage for whatever kind of show, there's a million reasons why things could [expletive] up; I make my shows, it seems, as difficult as possible. And I think that must be something I'm hooked on."