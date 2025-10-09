Bridget Fonda showcases incredible 75-lb weight loss transformation in rare public appearance

Bridget Fonda looked better than ever during an outing in LA on Tuesday, where she showcased her incredible weight loss in a casual black and white outfit. The 61-year-old sported black slacks, a striped shirt and a black cardigan as she ran errands, completing the look with a white tote bag, a yellow cross-body bag and black sneakers. Bridget looked slim in the laid-back outfit, thanks to her dramatic 75-lb weight loss. Known for being a '90s screen siren, she is part of the famed Fonda family and starred in films like The Godfather III, Single White Female and A Simple Plan.

Bridget received two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nod during her career, yet chose to leave Hollywood altogether in the early '00s after a major car accident led to two fractured vertebrae. In 2005, she welcomed her son, Oliver, with her husband, composer Danny Elfman, and has since set her focus solely on motherhood.

The gray-haired beauty admitted to the Daily Mail in 2023 that she was not interested in returning to the screen, as it was "too nice being a civilian". Despite appearing incredibly confident in the wake of her weight loss journey, she has been honest over the years about battling insecurities and learning to accept herself.

"What is it with my low self-esteem?" she said in a 2000 interview. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."

Bridget revealed in a 2023 interview with MovieMaker that leaving the spotlight allowed her to shed those insecurities. "I measured myself against those who inspired me. I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" she said.

© AKGS Bridget showcased her slim figure while on an outing in LA

"Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second."

© AKGS The former actress has lost around 75 pounds on her weight loss journey

"That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," she continued. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."

© / SplashNews.com She became a recluse after leaving Hollywood

Now, Bridget is focused on raising her 20-year-old son Oliver, who is just as private and reclusive as his mother, according to Danny. The composer, best known for collaborating with director Tim Burton on countless projects, shared a photo of Oliver on the red carpet for the premiere of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

© Getty Images She was a huge star in the '90s

"A photo of Oliver is very rare as he hates taking pictures and posts nothing, secretive fellow that he is…like catching a photo of a hard-to-find rare animal!" Danny wrote in the Instagram caption.

© Instagram Danny and Bridget's son Oliver made a rare appearance in 2022

Bridget's son also appeared by his dad's side for the premieres of Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013 and Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016, both films for which Danny composed the score.