Taylor Swift showcases her tiny waist in fitted strapless look in stunning TV appearance

Taylor Swift was glowing as she joined Seth Meyers for a full-blown "Taykover" of his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, on Wednesday, following a whirlwind press tour to promote her latest album. The 35-year-old looked ethereal in a Wiederhoeft floral corset top and matching miniskirt, worth a reported $5,250, which she paired with a jeweled collar necklace by David Morris Jeweller. The megastar donned metallic Aquazzura heels and completed the look with her signature cat-eye, a nude lip and her blonde hair worn half-up, half-down.

Taylor showcased her long legs in the stunning outfit as well as her tiny waist, as she discussed her album The Life of a Showgirl with Seth. This marks her third time on the late-night show, and follows her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The Grammy winner stepped out on Tuesday night for dinner with friends in New York City ahead of her interview with Seth, and looked incredible in a plaid skirt with tan thigh-high boots.

Taylor typically reserves information about her love life for her songs, yet since she sparked a romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, it seems she can't help but share all about their sweet love story, which culminated in a proposal in August. After filming an episode of his New Heights podcast together, Travis transformed his backyard into a floral wonderland before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

They shared the happy news via Instagram, captioning the sweet engagement snaps, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The "Cruel Summer" singer has given fans plenty of flashes of her stunning old mine cut diamond ring, which is vintage-inspired and designed by Travis himself. The podcaster opened up about being by Taylor's side amid the album's release on a recent episode of New Heights.

To learn more about Taylor and Travis' engagement, watch below...

WATCH: Taylor Swift on her perfect engagement

"It's been so fun to see everybody's reactions. We've had an absolute blast," he said. "Watching her go through all of her press tour or radios and all these talk shows – she's looked amazing, sounded amazing and this album is absolutely amazing."

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC Taylor looked incredible in the floral two-piece set

The proud fiancé continued: "I'm just the lucky man that gets to be, you know, the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I've ever listened to, that the world's seen."

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC The singer is busy promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl

"I'm excited for her. I'm happy for her. Everything seems to have gone perfectly, all this planning," he added. "I just listen to [the album] wholeheartedly, because it's her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know?"

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC She was the sole guest on Seth Meyers' Wednesday night show

The couple first met after Travis publicly lamented the fact that he didn't get the opportunity to meet Taylor and give her his number after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis got engaged in August

Two months later, she unexpectedly appeared at his Kansas City Chiefs game, confirming their relationship. "I give the Eras Tour credit because if I would've never gone to that show and been mesmerized, and just been captivated, and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butthurt I was," Travis said on the New Heights episode, which Taylor guest-starred on.

© GC Images The duo have been together since 2023

"I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were. You see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it's like I've known you forever. It's the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off."