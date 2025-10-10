Claire Sweeney attends Ricky Hatton's Funeral at Manchester Cathedral

Following the passing of Ricky Hatton, close friends and family paid their respects at Manchester Cathedral on Friday. In attendance at the late boxer's funeral, Claire Sweeney, who dated Ricky in 2024, was pictured at the service, as well as Wayne Rooney and Liam Gallagher. Uniting some of the biggest names in British boxing, Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew, Amir Khan and Frazer Clarke were also on hand to honour the former world champion.
As mourners arrived at the cathedral, a brass band played "There's only one Ricky Hatton", a chant which was first sung by fans to the tune of Walking In A Winter Wonderland. It had become synonymous with the Manchester-born star during his decade-spanning career.
After members of Ricky's family, including his parents, Ray and Carol Hatton, and his 24-year-old son, Campbell, arrived, Ricky's coffin, which was designed in the same sky blue as his beloved football team, Manchester City, was carried into the cathedral.
Prior to the service, fans had lined the streets of Manchester to watch the cortege pass several places that held meaning for Ricky, including the pub that his parents used to own, as well as his gym in Hyde. After the private memorial service, the 10-mile procession will head from the cathedral to Etihad Stadium.
Read more
Last month, it was announced that Ricky had died at his home in Hyde on 14 September. He was 46 years old. Greater Manchester police confirmed the news, with a spokesperson declaring that there were no suspicious circumstances.
Speaking of their "immeasurable" loss, Ricky's family released an official statement to the public that read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard. Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.
"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him. To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions - a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.
"As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. "It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.
"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard's legacy - both in boxing and as a man - will continue to live on. Richard's memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly."