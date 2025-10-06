Jack Osbourne says mom Sharon is 'not okay' after husband Ozzy's death

Jack Osbourne is getting candid about the aftermath of his legendary father Ozzy Osbourne's death earlier this year. The Black Sabbath icon passed away on July 22 aged 76, and was laid to rest on July 30 following a funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham, which was attended by his family. On Tuesday, October 7, his memoir Last Rites, which he finished just 48 hours before his passing, will be officially released, and amid promotion of the book, his son shared an update on how his family is doing in the wake of his father's death.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, speaking out on all of the support the family, which includes Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne, as well as Jack's siblings, Kelly, Aimée, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot, Jack confessed: "None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love."

Sharing an update on how his mother, who was married to the "Crazy Train" singer for over 40 years, is doing, he confessed: "You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK.'" Asked whether she can "feel the affection and appreciation," from fans, Jack confirmed: "Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love."

"Every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won't be there, and what will that be like. It's just a part of being human. We just didn't think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?" he then reflected.

Jack went on to discuss the memoir, in which Ozzy writes: "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I had done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy," of which he said there's "some truth" to. He did note however: "But here's the thing, he was clean and sober at the end. And he was still Ozzy."

In August, Ozzy's cause of death was ruled as a heart attack. Per the New York Times, his daughter Aimée submitted a death certificate filed at a registry in London the first week of August, which listed cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease among the causes for his passing, though it also highlighted his Parkinson's. The certificate said Ozzy died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)."

Multiple outlets had previously reported that on the day of Ozzy's passing, an air ambulance flew to his home near the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England. According to the Times, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance service said in an email that its team had been "dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St. Giles on July 22," but gave no further details.

After the stop in Ozzy's home, the ambulance flew about eight miles southwest to Harefield Hospital, in Uxbridge, a London suburb, according to Flightradar24, a company that collates data on aircraft movements. A Flightradar24 spokesman told the Times that the helicopter spent "about an hour" at the hospital with its engines running. His death came on the heels of his farewell performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup, the first weekend of July, the first time they reunited in 20 years.