Why Diane Keaton never married: a look into her decision to remain single

Hollywood, movie lovers and beyond are in mourning over the unexpected passing of Diane Keaton, whose death at age 79 was confirmed on Saturday, October 12. People reported over the weekend that the beloved Something's Gotta Give actress, whose last acting credit was in the 2024 comedy Nora, had a sharp decline in health in recent months, and in March, she put her beloved home in California up for sale. The Oscar winner has been remembered fondly by countless peers and fans alike, including her former co-stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mandy Moore, Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Jane Fonda, among others.

In addition to her indelible acting legacy — she won an Oscar in 1977 for her role in Woody Allen's Annie Hall, and other standouts include Baby Boom, First Wives Club, The Godfather, Family Stone, and Father of the Bride — Diane also leaves behind two children she adopted in her 50s, daughter Dex, 29, and son Duke, 25.

© Getty Images Diane and Woody, 1977

Diane however never married, and insisted throughout her life that she was better off keeping things that way. She famously dated Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and her embattled Annie Hall director, however in 2019, she told People: "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," referring to her exes.

Further speaking to the outlet about remaining single, Diane described herself as "strange," and shared: "Today I was thinking about this … I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

She reflected on how she was always "missing" some of that "maternal aspect" and the "nurturing" quality she found a husband would require. "I'm an odd ball," she maintained, before recalling: "I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife'" … "And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'"

© Getty Images Diane and Warren, 1978

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Diane and Al, 1989

"When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people," Diane further remembered, adding: "I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you're both doing the same job, it's not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy."

© FilmMagic With her children in 2022

As for her decision to adopt her kids later in life, she admitted to Ladies Home Journal in 2008: "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother," and explained: "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."