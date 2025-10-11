7 Diane Keaton films to binge-watch this weekend after news of her sad death at 79

The Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton died at the age of 79 on Saturday, People Magazine has confirmed. There have been no further information released as to the details of her death and her family have requested privacy while they navigate this difficult time. The American actress will forever be in the hearts of film-lovers, who have grown up with the actress on the big screen.

Join HELLO! as we look at the best films starring the Hollywood actress to binge-watch this weekend.

1/ 7 © Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock Father of the Bride Father of the Bride is one of the most heartwarming films starring Diane. In it, the actress played, Nina Banks, the level-headed wife of George Banks, played by Steve Martin and mother of the bride Annie Banks, played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley. HELLO!'s Digital Content Director said of the film: "I was born in 1987, so Father of the Bride came out when I was just four. I remember watching it when I was a teenager, and even then it hadn’t aged a bit. Now, in my 30s, I still find myself watching it—and it’s just as funny and heartwarming as ever. It’s one of those timeless feel-good movies that never gets old and always manages to make you laugh."



2/ 7 © Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The First Wives Club Described by the Guardian as "the 9-5 of the 90s," The First Wives Club sees Diane star as Annie Paradis alongside Goldie Hawn as Elise Eliot, and, Bette Midler, as Brenda Morelli Cushman. In the movie, Annie's husband leaves her for her therapist, which is when she reunites with her college friends Brenda and Elise at a funeral, where they realise they’ve all been betrayed by their ex-husbands. Together, they form the “First Wives Club” to reclaim their power and self-worth. Definitely one to watch with your girlfriends, especially if one is going through a break-up!





3/ 7 © 20thC.Fox/Everett/Shutterstock The Family Stone Starring alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams and Clare Danes, The Family Stone sees Diane step into the role of Sybil Stone, the matriarch of the eccentric, tight-knit Stone family. As the family gathers for Christmas, Sybil welcomes her son Everett’s uptight girlfriend, Meredith, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, into their home.



4/ 7 © Features/Everett/Shutterstock The Book Club movies In the series, Diane plays Diane, a witty, independent woman navigating love, friendship, and self-discovery later in life. She and her three lifelong friends, played by Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, read Fifty Shades of Grey, sparking conversations about romance and their own relationships. Diane, initially cautious and reserved, gradually embraces adventure, romance, and spontaneity, challenging her comfort zone. Through humour, wisdom, and vulnerability, she finds new love, reconnects with her passions, and strengthens her friendships. This is definitely one to watch with your mum!

5/ 7 © Moviestore/Shutterstock Baby Boom In Baby Boom, Diane plays J.C. Wiatt, a driven, career-focused Manhattan businesswoman whose life is turned upside down when she unexpectedly inherits a baby girl from a distant relative. Initially overwhelmed and reluctant, J.C. struggles to balance her high-powered career with motherhood, facing the challenges of work, childcare, and societal expectations. As she adapts, she moves to Vermont, launching a successful gourmet baby food business that allows her to integrate career and family life on her own terms. HELLO!'s US Deputy Editor Hannah Hargrave said of the film: "Even now looking back it gave a kind of fairy tale look at having it all, even though at the time I didn’t understand what it was all about. I’d love to go back and watch it now as a mum of 2."

6/ 7 © THA/Shutterstock Something's gotta give

In Something’s Gotta Give, Diane plays Erica Barry, a successful, sophisticated playwright whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes romantically entangled with Harry Sanborn, played by Jack Nicholson, a quintessential lothario who falls ill in her beach house. Initially resistant and cautious, Erica navigates humor, attraction, and emotional vulnerability as she confronts her own fears about love and ageing. Through witty banter, heartfelt moments, and personal reflection, she gradually allows herself to embrace romance and happiness. This one is definitely a rom-com to watch with your partner or during a girl's night in!





7/ 7 © IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock Hampstead Ariana Grande famously sang about the leafy North London borough which is now frequented by a long, glittering list of A-listers but before the Wicked star brought attention to the affluent area, Diane starred alongside, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton and Lesley Manville in the 2017 movie. Diane played Emily Walters, a widow who befriends Donald Horner, played by Brendan, a reclusive man living in the London woods after losing his wife. When developers threaten to evict Donald from his home, Emily helps him navigate the city’s bureaucracy while encouraging a budding romance with her niece, Emily’s charming friend. The film also stars James Norton as Donald’s love interest and Lesley Manville in a supporting role. This is the perfect film to watch with your family on a Sunday afternoon.