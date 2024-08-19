Iconic talk show host Phil Donahue's 40-year romance with famous wife Marlo Thomas — their first date on live TV

The world of daytime television and beyond is mourning the passing of one of their legends, Phil Donahue.

It was announced on Monday that the legendary talk show host passed away on Sunday, August 18 aged 88 following a long illness, surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, their children, grandchildren, and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.

After launching The Phil Donahue Show in 1967, the journalist went on to change the world of talk shows as they were previously known. He is widely credited for being the trailblazer behind the talk show format we know today, which in incorporating audience interactions, made way for more national insight on topics such as race, gender and politics, and paved the way for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer and Ellen DeGeneres.

In addition to revolutionizing the industry, his talk show was also the site of his first date with future wife Marlo in 1977, then an actress and a guest on the show.

Take a look back at the couple's 40-year love story, and how the country got to watch sparks fly during their (nationally aired) first meeting.

The couple a year after their first meeting

Marlo and Phil met on live television

When she met Phil, Marlo, whose father Danny Thomas was the founder of St. Judes, was known for her acting roles in That Girl, Free To Be… You and Me, Thieves, among others. She was a guest on the show in 1977, and so their seemingly love at first sight moment was aired on national television.

Their chemistry throughout the interview was evident; near the end, Phil grabbed Marlo's hand and told her: "You are really fascinating," and she, returning the affectionate gesture, said: "You are wonderful! I said it when we were off the air, but I want to say you are loving and generous, and you like women, and it's a pleasure! Whoever is the woman in your life is very lucky."

They were married for 44 years

After some time as a long distance couple, and after Marlo overcame some of her initial fears about marriage, they tied the knot on May 21, 1980.

Phil was previously married to his high school sweetheart Marge Cooney, from 1958 to 1975, with whom he welcomed his five children Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose, plus James, who passed away in 2014.

The couple in 1996

Marlo was a "friend" to her stepchildren

Though Marlo and Phil never had children together, the actress proudly took on the role of stepmom to Phil's five children; after his divorce from his first wife, he had custody of their four sons, while Marge had custody of their daughter.

Marlo was a stepmom to Phil's five children

Speaking with AARP in 2011, Marlo shared: "From the very first day, I decided that I was not going to try to be a 'mother' to Phil's children in the traditional sense — they already had a mom — but, instead, to be their friend."

She noted that her mother, Rose Marie Matell, had always been a "friend" to her kids, and so she used "that model," she said. "I'm proud to say that the friendships I established with them are as strong today as they were 30 years ago — even stronger."