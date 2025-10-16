Diane Keaton's ex Al Pacino breaks silence on her death and publicly addresses 'painful and moving' romance

Al Pacino broke his silence on the death of a longtime friend and colleague, Diane Keaton. The actor, 85, shared a personal letter with Deadline that spoke of the nature of their relationship, going from co-stars on Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to romantic partners, an on-and-off dynamic that continued for nearly two decades, and their bond beyond that point. While it was reported the two had ceased communication after ending their romance and making The Godfather III in 1990, they continued to speak highly of each other.

"I am deeply saddened by Diane Keaton's passing," he shared in his letter while filming in Paris currently with Luc Besson. "When I first heard the news, I was shaken. Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion influenced the direction of my life."

He talks of the feelings he had while they were together rushing back, in a way, three decades since they decided to call it quits on their romance. "Though over thirty years has past since we were together, the memories remain vivid, and with her passing, they have returned with a force that is both painful and moving."

Al showered his praise on Diane as a person, echoing the sentiments that a majority of her other close friends have citing her creativity, kindness, and zest for life. "She lived without limits, and everything she touched carried her unmistakable energy. She opened doors for others, inspired generations and embodied a once-in-a-lifetime gift that radiated through her work and her life."

Of her abilities as an actress, the dad-of-four continued: "On screen, she was magnetic — lightning and charm, hurricanes and tenderness. She was a wonder. Acting was her art, but it was only one of the many ways she expressed her imagination and creativity." The pair dated sporadically from 1971 to 1987, intermittently also dating other people in between (Diane dated Warren Beatty between 1978 to 1981).

"People will miss her, but more than that, they will remember her," Al tenderly concluded. "She left a mark that cannot fade. She was unstoppable, resilient and above all, deeply human. I will always remember her. She could fly — and in my heart, she always will." Neither Al nor Diane ever married.

In 2017, the Dog Day Afternoon star made an appearance at a ceremony honoring Diane with the American Film Institute's 45th Lifetime Achievement Award, gushing: "You're a great artist. I love you forever," and Diane told People she first had "a crush" on him while making The Godfather. "I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker."

"There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous!" she notes of her feelings about him once they actually started dating. She wanted to get married, and even gave an ultimatum, but it unfortunately didn't work out. "I worked hard on that one. I went about it in not a perfect way."