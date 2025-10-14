John Travolta leaves fans in tears with emotional tribute to late wife Kelly Preston

Ella paid tribute to her late mother in her song "Little Bird" from her 2024 EP, Colors of Love, and got candid on the Today show in November about the meaningful message behind the track. "I think it's different for each person going through loss, but for me personally, it was just this pure message I wanted to sort of give to my mom," she explained.

"Because even though there can be so much support from everyone, it can also sometimes get in the way of how you truly feel and how you want to communicate those sort of last words to that person. This was sort of my message from a baby bird to a mama bird and also to yourself, too, because you will always know what’s right."