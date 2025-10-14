John Travolta leaves fans in tears with emotional tribute to late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta shared a touching tribute on Monday to his late wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. The Grease star took to Instagram to post a photo of the celebrated actress holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling widely at the camera, with a recording of the song "Come Rain or Come Shine" playing over the snap. John lent his iconic vocals to the classic song as a tribute to the mother of three.
Listen to John's emotional tribute below...
Read More
Touching tribute
"Recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you. – John, Ella and Ben," he wrote in the caption. The Golden Globe winner sang beautifully as a piano played in the background of the recording, accompanying his soaring vocals.
Magical melody
"I'm gonna love you like nobody's loved you / Come rain or come shine / High as a mountain and deep as a river / Come rain or come shine," he crooned. "I guess when you met me / It was just, just one of those things." John continued, "But don't you ever bet me because I'm gonna be true if you let me / You're gonna love me like nobody's loved me / Come rain or come shine / Happy together, unhappy together."
Brought to tears
Fans of the couple took to the comment section to share their praise for John's touching tribute, with one writing, "So beautiful John as was she. Sending you love and strength on this day," while another added, "John this is so beautiful. Brought tears to my eyes." A third fan chimed in, "I can feel how much you love and miss your beautiful Kelly. What a beautiful tribute! I've always loved your voice," while John's daughter, Ella, simply commented three heart emojis.
Family ties
Ella shared a tribute to her mom on social media, posting a photo of the blonde beauty with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Mama. I love you so." John and Kelly were married for almost 30 years, and welcomed three kids: Ella Bleu, 25, Benjamin, 14, and Jett, who passed away in 2009 aged 16 following a seizure.
Remembering Kelly
Kelly passed away in 2020, two years after receiving her breast cancer diagnosis. She was just 57 at the time, and would have been turning 63 in 2025. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John shared in a statement in 2020. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."
A daughter's love
Ella paid tribute to her late mother in her song "Little Bird" from her 2024 EP, Colors of Love, and got candid on the Todayshow in November about the meaningful message behind the track. "I think it's different for each person going through loss, but for me personally, it was just this pure message I wanted to sort of give to my mom," she explained.
"Because even though there can be so much support from everyone, it can also sometimes get in the way of how you truly feel and how you want to communicate those sort of last words to that person. This was sort of my message from a baby bird to a mama bird and also to yourself, too, because you will always know what’s right."