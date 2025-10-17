Vice President JD Vance surprises bride and groom during outing with wife Usha Vance and kids

One newlywed couple had an unexpected guest on their wedding day. Vice President of the United States JD Vance surprised a bride and groom after leaving St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Kentucky with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their young children. A video circulating on social media shows the dad of three holding one of his sons and putting him in an awaiting car, before making his way over to the wedding party. JD, who was dressed down in jeans, sneakers and a polo, greeted the bride and asked: "Where's the groom?"

The vice president, 41, then happily posed for photos with the wedding party. "Just when your son's wedding day couldn't get any better, look who walks out of the church!" text on the video reads. The social media user also included a photo of a note and box of Blanton's Bourbon that JD sent the bride and groom. "To a beautiful young couple — May God bless you with a healthy and happy life together," the vice president wrote in his note to the newlyweds. "Thanks for letting me say hello!"

According to the individual who shared the video, the vice president's staff delivered the "note and Blanton's to the reception later that evening!" The social media user added, "What a class act! #48."

A screenshot of a text to someone seemingly on the vice president’s team revealed that the bride and groom were Mr. and Mrs. William Joshua Head. In response, a team member replied: "They look great! Please share our congratulations from the VP, Second Lady, and our whole team!"

JD and Usha reportedly got married in Kentucky themselves over a decade ago. The couple, who met in law school, celebrated 11 years of marriage back in June. In the vice president's remarks at the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army military parade, JD said: "June the 14th is of course the birthday of the army. It is of course the birthday of the president of the United States and happy birthday Mr. President, but I would get in trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary. And so to my lovely wife, I love you honey. Happy anniversary and thank you for everything that you do for our country."

© KENNY HOLSTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The vice president and second lady have been married since 2014

The vice president and second lady share three kids: daughter Mirabel and sons Ewan and Vivek. During an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast in August, JD was asked how he keeps his "marriage solid while the entire country and the world is in" his business. The vice president revealed to host Katie Miller: "I actually came up with this idea, and it's one of my better ideas as a husband, is probably six or seven years ago. We do a husband and wife book club [and] we try to do it once a month."

The vice president explained that they have "fallen a little bit behind" because he doesn't "have enough time to read." He said, "Even during the time I've been vice president, we've done two books together and I'm currently working on the third. She's done with it. But like actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good."

JD also shared that he and Usha always try to have a drink once a week after their children have gone to bed. The vice president said, "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out. Now it's like make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch."