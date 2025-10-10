Ivanka Trump displays phenomenal physique in strapless swimsuit in waterside photo

Ivanka Trump knows how to dress for any occasion, whether it's a black-tie event or a day at the beach, and while she always looks impeccable, it's her swimwear collection that really shows off her phenomenal physique. The 43-year-old looked incredible this week when she took to the water for some R 'n' R aboard a luxurious yacht in Miami with her children and some friends. Ivanka certainly looked the part, wearing a pink and white strapless bathing suit that showcased her long, toned legs. She added a matching sarong skirt that split to her upper thigh and some aviator-style sunglasses.

Ivanka was pictured chatting to a friend as she stood barefoot on a dock before she made her way to a dinghy and enjoyed a laugh with her daughter, Arabella, before the group boarded the yacht. It's not the first time Ivanka has turned heads with her swimwear. Last month, she rocked a collection of brightly colored bikinis that highlighted her killer physique when she vacationed in the Bahamas.

Ivanka works hard to maintain her figure and credits her "lean" physique to weightlifting, a high-protein diet, and jiu-jitsu – a Brazilian martial art. Opening up about her wellness and fitness routine on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in January, she explained: "Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise.

"Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life. Gradually, I started doing more resistance and weight training, and that's when I saw a massive difference."

© BACKGRID Ivanka looked incredible in her strapless swimsuit

She continued: "My whole body changed. But that's when I really noticed a massive change for me, and my body composition fundamentally changed. I got stronger, I got leaner, and I could kind of get away with it because I'm really tall, so I can look lean even if I wasn't strong."

© Instagram Ivanka maintains her physique by doing more resistance and weight training

Ivanka's workouts combine different exercises from "pushes" to "pulls" and "deadlifts." "But I can't mention that without saying the protein element, because it's that pairing of protein and resistance training and weightlifting... for a while I was doing weightlifting and I still was not consuming nearly enough protein, and I was not seeing the change," she added.

© Instagram Ivanka saw a change in her body when she began weightlifting

Last year, Ivanka's personal trainer, Sandy Brockman, shared an insight into her routine, telling the Daily Mail: "The movements are always the same. They're deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups. My minimum strength goals I strive for with my clients include: five strict push-ups, two strict pull-ups, one bodyweight barbell back squat, one bodyweight barbell deadlift, and one 45-pound barbell overhead press."

© Instagram Ivanka now consumes more protein too

Reiterating the importance of protein, Sandy added: "I don't want women starving. I want them to keep that constant flow of protein going through their bodies," adding that she aims for her clients to have "20 grams of protein every two to three hours."