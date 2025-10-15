Politicians who've had affairs – from former prime ministers to scandal that brought down a government

The affairs were revealed in a new book

Tina Gaudoin has revealed that the late Margaret Thatcher, who served as Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990 is believed to have had multiple affairs during her time as a politician. The first affair is said to have been "very early on in her parliamentary career" while the second was during her time as PM. While the other parties in the affairs have not been revealed, it's believed that one of those was Sir Humphrey Atkins.

The late Sir Humphrey served as Thatcher's Northern Ireland Secretary and Lord Keeper of the Privy Seal, which was a spokesperson for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Tina said: "The joke about Atkins was that for someone who was not very good, he kept getting promoted. Now, why was that?"