Best-selling author Ken Follett on writing, his love for wife Barbara and his very famous bandmate

Ken Follett is one of the world's best-known and best-loved authors of historical fiction, having sold more than 198 million copies of his books in more than 80 countries. His stories have been adapted for film, TV and even a hit musical in Spain. So it is fitting that this giant of the literary world has created his family home inside a property that features a barn dating back to the 15th century.

The Hertfordshire house also contains "his and hers" libraries for Ken, 76, and Barbara, his wife of nearly 40 years, as well as a purpose-built party room where Ken, an enthusiastic amateur bass guitar player, regularly plays with his blues and rock band.

No wonder that he and Barbara, a former MP for Stevenage, have no plans to leave their beautiful 11-bedroom home any time soon. Speaking to HELLO! during an exclusive photoshoot at the impressive 11‑acre property, he says proudly: "We have spent a quarter of a century getting this house just how we like it, so we are going to stay here as long as it's possible."

Ken and Barbara have been living in the house for 27 years. After moving in, they reconfigured it to suit themselves, knocking rooms together to create bigger spaces, including a large kitchen and a huge dining room that can fit more than 20 people for celebrations such as Christmas Day.

© Damien Hockey Ken, 76, and Barbara, have been married for nearly 40 years

They also set to work on converting the barn, which dates from 1498 and is the only part of the property that has been listed.

LIFE OF THE PARTY

"When we bought the house, the barn was where they kept the gardening tools and lawn mowers, but we thought it could be really rather beautiful," Ken says. "So we made it into a party room. We've had 70 or so people sitting at little tables having dinner, and there's also a stage, where occasionally my band plays.

"My family is quite musical, so sometimes somebody will sit behind the drum kit and start playing and everybody will have a jam session."

He also built a library for himself, which is where he writes his books, and another for Barbara, who manages his business from hers. There is a door between the two rooms through which the couple chat throughout the day.

"Barbara runs the business and I write the books, so we spend a lot of time in these two adjoining rooms. Barbara reads the first draft of all my books and, through the open door between us, I discuss what I'm doing and she discusses how much money she’s making for me," he laughs.

© Damien Hockey The author's Hertfordshire house contains 'his and hers' libraries

"I quite like the atmosphere of a room that's full of books," he continues, "but my inspiration comes from what I read, in history books or newspapers and magazines, but also from talking to people. I think novelists, generally, have an imagination that never stops work. So you are constantly imagining things happening and you can't stop it, even if you wanted to."

It was here that Ken wrote his latest novel, Circle of Days. The book, which went straight in at number five in the bestseller list when it was released, centres around Stonehenge and the people who are believed to have built it. He was inspired by a factual book, How to Build Stonehenge, by Mike Pitts, an archaeologist whom he then recruited to be a consultant on his own book.

The book is another example of the blend of historical fiction and epic saga that Ken has made his trademark. His most celebrated work is The Pillars of the Earth, which follows the construction of a medieval cathedral in the fictional English town of Kingsbridge. Published in 1989, it went on to sell 26 million copies worldwide, including six million in Spain.

Away from his writing, Ken loves playing with his band, which boasts a very recognisable lead singer: the former TV presenter turned parliamentarian Baroness Benjamin.

Floella found Ken's group after they were asked to perform as her backing band at a charity event. "She sang Fever and afterwards said: 'I'd really like to sing more with your band.' And the guys were like: 'Well, I don't know if she's good enough,’'" Ken laughs. "So she came to a couple of rehearsals and everybody fell in love with her.

© Damien Hockey Ken Follett has sold more than 198 million copies of his books in more than 80 countries

'She doesn't always sing with us because she's hugely busy with the House of Lords, but we have a lot of fun playing music together. We do it mainly for the fun of playing the music, but occasionally we're asked to perform – for free – at charity dinner dances."

Ken and Barbara, who between them have five children and six grandchildren, including the author's late son Emanuele, who died from leukaemia at the age of 49 in 2018, will celebrate their 40th anniversary this November.

They have planned a celebration with a very symbolic meaning. "When we were first together, we lived in a house with all our kids in Chelsea, and after we sold it, the guy who bought it from us became a friend," Ken says. "I was telling him that we had our 40th anniversary coming up and he said: 'Oh, you should have your party in my house!'

"We got married in 1985 in Chelsea Register Office and went back to our house in Cheyne Walk afterwards and had about 150 people to lunch. So Barbara and I are going to do something very similar this time. We are going to have 150 guests to lunch in the same house."

Barbara worked as a Labour MP until 2010, leaving politics to spend more time with the family and help Ken run his business. Before then, the couple had been trying to juggle high‑profile careers.

© Damien Hockey Barbara, a former MP for Stevenage, and Ken have no plans to leave their beautiful 11-bedroom home any time soon

"When I met her, she had the ambition of going into parliament and I really supported that," he says. "I did what I could to help her. It can be trying, as MPs work unbelievably hard. She worked much harder than me. It wasn't unusual for me to go to bed while she was still at her desk – and when I woke up, she would be back at her desk again.

"It was more of a strain and much harder work than either of us had ever imagined, but we made it through. However, I was quite relieved when she stopped being in politics and we had more time for one another."

FAMILY GUY

When they aren't working, the couple love spending time with their family. "The thing we like best is being with our children and grandchildren," Ken says, adding that he has no plans to retire. "Oh no! When I go to hell, they'll make me play golf all day. I really like what I'm doing. I wake up in the morning and think about the next scene in the book and I’m eager to get to my desk to start writing it."

Circle of Days by Ken Follett, published by Quercus on 23rd September, £25

Hair & Make-up: Julie Read, represented by Carol Hayes Management