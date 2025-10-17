Richard Gere reveals unexpected parenting issue with wife Alejandra

Richard Gere got candid about the trials and tribulations of parenting alongside his wife, Alejandra Silva, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! on Thursday. The 76-year-old, who shares his sons Alexander and James with the Spanish journalist, revealed at a screening of his documentary Wisdom of Happiness that just hours prior to the event, the loved-up couple had been navigating an unexpected parenting issue with one of their boys. Thankfully, the pair were able to draw on their shared Buddhist faith to resolve the problem.

Richard has been a Buddhist and vocal supporter of the Tibetan freedom movement for decades, yet revealed that it was Alejandra who was a master of practicing patience with their two boys. "We were just having a drama about one of our kids," Richard laughed alongside his wife. Alejandra chimed in, explaining how they were able to use their faith to remedy the situation.

"It's a lot of patience that [it] brings into the equation, and also teaching, introducing the kids to Buddhism and what it means," she explained. Richard added: "[Alejandra is] really good about [saying], 'Okay, I know I want to strangle you right now, but I'm going to take a deep breath and we're going to talk through this,' and 'Okay, now what's going on? I'd like to know, what are you feeling, blah blah blah.' So she's an incredible mother that way. I've actually learned how to be a better father by watching her."

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed Alexander in the same year, before James arrived in 2020. Richard is also a proud father to his 25-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with his first wife, Carey Lowell. Richard, Alejandra and their young sons relocated to Spain in October 2024 in order to be closer to her family, and for the kids to learn about their mother's culture.

"Going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure," the Pretty Woman star told Vanity Fair Spain. "I have never lived full-time outside the United States. And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture."

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he added. Richard revealed to HELLO! on Thursday that they had officially returned to the US after settling down in the European country.

"We're actually back here now, but...we had our family in Spain for one year," the father of three shared. "And the biggest thing I can say is that [Alejandra] was really happy, because [of] her family and her friends and her culture and her city and food, all of it, all of the cultural great stuff, so that was fabulous."

Despite their unexpected move in 2024, the family always intended to return to the US, although not quite so soon. "For a few years [we'll live in Spain], and then come back," Alejandra told the Daily Mail. "But we're always coming back. We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here."