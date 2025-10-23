Chess Federation investigating Vladimir Kramnik after the death of grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has confirmed that it is investigating former Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik for comments he made before the death of American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. "In recent times, public debate within the chess world has too often moved beyond the boundaries of acceptable, harming not only people’s reputation but their very well-being," Arkady Dvorkovich, the federation’s president, said in a statement. "When this happens, discussions can turn into harassment, bullying, and personal attacks — a grave concern in today’s environment."

All of Kramnik's comments have been referred to the federation’s Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for investigation. Kramnik has accused Naroditsky of cheating several times; Naroditsky always denied any wrongdoing and in his final Twitch broadcast on October 18 he spoke again of the accusations and the mental toll the bullying had taken on him. "The problem is, ever since the Kramnik stuff, I feel like if I start doing well, people assume the worst of intentions," he said, adding: "The issue is just the lingering effect of it."

Kramnik, 50, said in a statement to Reuters: "What public statement after the death of Daniel was incorrect? ... I demand clarification from Mr. President. I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him." He also posted a tweet on X that read: "I have contacted the Charlotte police Department and asked them to investigate the death of Daniel, providing them some additional info. Hope will be done, and real truth about the curcumstances and cause of this tradegy will be revealed, despite all attempts to hide it (sic)."

The FIDE president told CNN’s Jake Tapper that "Vladimir’s accusations were reckless and ungrounded". He added: "Our fair play commission is looking into that. And I personally, and our management board, decided to pass it to our ethics commission for investigation, an independent investigation. We do believe that any kind of bullying or harassment is intolerable in any life activity — in sports, in chess in particular."

Daniel died at the age of 29 on October 20, 2025. An American chess grandmaster, Daniel had helped to expand the game online and to a new audience thanks to his livestreamed matches and accessible classes. The Charlotte Chess Center, a chess academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as a head coach, confirmed his death in a statement on Monday, however no cause of death has been issued.

"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the statement, shared on Facebook and attributed to his family, starts. "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend to many."

"We ask for privacy for Daniel's family during this extremely difficult time," the statement continued, and concluded with: "Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."

Daniel was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, and began learning chess at the age of six from his father. He went on to win grade-level nationals twice, and in April 2007 became the California K-12 champion while in 5th grade, the youngest ever to do so.

He officially became a Grandmaster in the summer of 2013, before starting his senior year of high school, and after taking a gap year to further pursue chess, he went to college at Stanford University, earning a bachelor's degree in history.