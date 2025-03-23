George Foreman's eye-watering net worth that could be inherited by his 11 children revealed

The world lost an icon over the weekend with the passing of George Foreman.

The former heavyweight boxing champion passed away on Friday, his family announced in a statement on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," it read.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family."

Foreman had an extensive career in boxing, from 1967 to 1997, which began after he got into amateur boxing after a troubled childhood, and came to a high in 1968, when he won a gold medal in the heavyweight division at that year's Summer Olympics in Mexico.

He later became the oldest boxer to ever win the world heavyweight boxing championship of major honors and the second-oldest in any weight class after Bernard Hopkins, which came after a ten-year retirement, which he ended after he found himself short on money.

© Getty Foreman at the 1968 Olympics

But Foreman's impact went far beyond the ring, to millions of kitchens in fact, thanks to his ubiquitous George Foreman Grill, the portable electric grill he introduced in 1994.

In the last 30 years, the famed kitchen appliance has sold well over 100 million units worldwide, per the Houston Chronicle, which reports the grill first surpassed the 100 million mark back in 2009, around 15 years after it first hit shelves.

© Getty Fighting fellow boxing icon Muhammed Ali

With that, at the time of Foreman's death on March 21, he had a reported net worth of a whopping $300 million.

© Getty Images With his third son in 1983

At the time of his death, he was married to Mary Joan Martelly, who he married in 1985. He was also previously married to Adrienne Calhoun from 1971 to 1974, Cynthia Lewis from 1977 to 1979, Sharon Goodson from 1981 to 1982, and Andrea Skeete from 1982 to 1985.

© Getty Images Celebrating the tenth anniversary of his iconic grill in 2006

In his life, Foreman became a father to 12 children — one of whom died in 2019 — five sons and seven daughters. His five sons are all named George Edward Foreman, though nicknamed George Jr., Monk, Big Wheel, Red, and Little Joey.

His daughters are Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney, the first two from his marriage to Mary Joan Martelly, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta from separate relationships, plus he adopted Isabella in 2009 and Courtney in 2012.