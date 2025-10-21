Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies aged 29 — fans 'feel sick' over his 'last words' from final video

The chess world is mourning one of their own. Daniel Naroditsky, an American chess grandmaster with a massive online following, thanks to his livestreamed chess matches and accessible classes, has died. He was 29. The Charlotte Chess Center, a chess academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as a head coach, confirmed his death in a statement on Monday, however no cause of death has been issued.

"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the statement, shared on Facebook and attributed to his family, starts. "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend to many."

"We ask for privacy for Daniel's family during this extremely difficult time," the statement continued, and concluded with: "Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."

According to the Charlotte Chess Center, Daniel was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, and began learning chess at the age of six thanks to his father, who taught him the rules. He went on to win grade-level nationals twice, and in April 2007 became the California K-12 champion while in 5th grade, the youngest ever to do so. Moreover, the following November, he became the under-12 World Youth Chess Champion.

© Getty Images Daniel in 2008

He officially became a Grandmaster in the summer of 2013, before starting his senior year of high school, and after taking a gap year to further pursue chess, he went to college at Stanford University, earning a bachelor's degree in history.

On YouTube, he has nearly half a million subscribers as of this writing, and he states in his bio that he had been living in Charlotte since December 2019, some months after graduating from Stanford, working full time as a coach and streamer. It has not yet been disclosed where he died. His last video was posted on October 17, and was titled "You Thought I Was Gone!? Speedrun Returns!"; before that, he had not posted a video in a month. "I can't believe we will never get another video from this legend. I feel sick. Rest in Peace to the best chess teacher on YT," one fan commented on the video, as another added: "His last words…"

© Getty Images The renowned chess player started playing when he was six

The International Chess Federation also issued a statement addressing Daniel's seemingly sudden death, writing on Twitter (Now X): "GM Daniel Naroditsky passed away. He was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator. FIDE extends its deepest condolences to Daniel's family and loved ones."

The 2025 US Chess Championship is currently taking place in St. Louis, and opened on Monday with a moment of silence for Daniel, according to Chess.com. In their own statement, the St. Louis Chess Club shared: "Daniel was not only a friend of the Saint Louis Chess Club, but a gifted player, educator, and beloved pillar of the chess community. His passion for the game and commitment to teaching inspired countless players around the world. He will be missed by all who knew him."