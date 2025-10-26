Martin Kemp breaks silence on "terrible chainsaw accident" in message to fans

Martin Kemp has broken his silence, following a "terrible chainsaw accident" that occurred on Friday, 17 October. Just days after his son, Roman Kemp, revealed his concerns for his father's safety, the Spandau Ballet singer addressed fans on Instagram. Taking to the platform on 25 October, Martin, 65, said: "Hi guys, just a little message… You might have seen in the paper that I had a terrible accident with a chainsaw, which I did, but it was last week.

"I'm a lot better now, and just to let you know, if you were worried and you are going to Lincoln Cathedral tonight for the DJ gig, it is still on, but I appreciate your concerns," he continued. "Listen, it's getting better by the minute. I will explain how it happened another time, but just to reassure you, I am alright. Lots of love, bye."

A post that had fans flocking to the comments, many wished Martin a speedy recovery. "Happy to hear you're getting better. Take care," wrote one. "That could have been nasty, glad you are ok," replied another. "You trooper! So relieved," penned a third.

Martin's chainsaw accident

Returning to his hit podcast, You About?, on 21 October, it was Martin's son, Roman, whom he shares with former Pepsi and Shirlie singer Shirlie Kemp, who recalled the incident. After his co-host Tom Grennan asked, "What the hell has happened to your dad's fingers? Because that looks like a horror film," Roman noted that his dad had been forced to go to the hospital. "Friday night, I have just finished work, I look at my phone and my dad has sent a picture of his hand," he explained.

"All his fingers are heavily strapped up, and all he writes underneath in the family WhatsApp group is 'Yep...Chainsaw!!!'" A message which sparked concerned replies from both Roman and his sister, Harley Moon Kemp, the radio star added that Martin took a while to respond.

"He goes: 'Oh, there was a bit of a branch that we wanted chopping down, so I went and got a chainsaw,'" Roman continued. "So that is my first issue. Why are you handling a chainsaw? He is 65. He has got more than enough dough; get a professional in. You can't be doing that."

© BBC Roman Kemp shared a photo of Martin's injury on his podcast

Clarifying how Martin injured his hand, Roman said that he'd picked up the chainsaw by the blade, and was "lucky" he wasn't "handless".

"Your mum would be fuming," Tom said of Martin's wife, Shirlie. "Yes, because he can't play guitar," Roman quipped.

While fans were understandably concerned, Martin appeared to be recovering just fine and was back at work within 24 hours of the accident. Last Saturday (18 October), just one day after it occurred, Martin had posted a video from his Ultimate 80s DJ set at the De Valence Pavilion in Tenby. Among the comments, fans who had been in attendance wished him well after seeing the music star's bandaged hand at the event. "Hope the hand is feeling better today, Martin," replied one. "Chainsaw 1 v Martin 0. Rest up that hand – see you next weekend," remarked a second.