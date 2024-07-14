Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harry Kane's wife Kate, Tolami Benson and Dani Dyer lead star-studded arrivals at the Euro 2024 final match – best photos
Dani Dyer, Tolami Benson and Kate Kane supporting England at Euro 2024 final© Shutterstock

Kate Kane, Tolami Benson and Dani Dyer lead star-studded arrivals at the Euro 2024 final match – best photos

A-listers headed to the Olympiastadion in Berlin 

Updated: 2 minutes ago
A milestone match, A-listers jetted to the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Euros final on Sunday. As England took on Spain, new Prime Minister Keir Starmer were spotted in the stands, as was former England footballer Peter Crouch, and everyone's favourite father and son duo, Martin and Roman Kemp.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George arrive at Euro 2024 final

 Prince William, the president of the Football Association, was also on hand to support Harry Kane and the Three Lions. Harry's wife Kate was supporting her husband, pictured in an England shirt with her mother. Fans were delighted to see Prince George, with his dad. William was without his wife, Princess Kate, who spent the day at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament. 

The new age WAGs brought the glamour in their own custom clothes - Bukayo Saka's stunning girlfriend Tolami, as well as Dani Dyer.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the full celebrity line-up at the Euros final…

Kate Kane and her mother watch the England Final© Instagram

Kate Kane

Kate Kate looked in great spirits ahead of the monumental game with her mother. The mother-of-three was cheering on her England captain husband, wearing a cropped England shirt and jewel-encrusted jeans.

Megan Davison, partner over England's Jordan Pickford can be seen during the UEFA Euro 2024 final match at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.© Getty

Megan Davidson

Megan, proud partner of England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, looked stunning as she teamed her partner's distinctive goalie top with a chic black jacket and bouncy blow-dry.

Tolami Benson, Bukayo Saka's girlfriend

Tolami Benson

Forward Bukayo Saka's stunning girlfriend Tolami cheered on her man and played homage to her boyfriend with a custom England-inspired outfit by fashion designer Hattie Crowther.

Dani Dyer at the Euros© Instagram

Dani Dyer

Mother-of-three Dani looked super cute as she cheered on England and her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, in a flirty skirt and England crop top by A Vintage Fit.

Roman Kemp and Martin Kemp at UEFA Euro 2024 final match at the Olympiastadion, Berlin. © Getty

Roman and Martin Kemp

Roman and his Spandau Ballet legend dad Martin wearing matching shades as they cheer on the Three Lions.

Sir Keir Starmer at UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.© Getty

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer took a break from 10 Downing Street to cheer on the team. He looked confident and happy in a sharp suit, complete with Labour red tie.

Peter Crouch at the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany© Getty

Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch interacted with the crowd as he got ready to watch the big final. Look at that smile!

Gareth Bale with Prince Williamat UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. © Getty

Gareth Bale

Former Wales captain Gareth Bale looked excited about the impending match as he joined Prince William in the stadium.

