Kate Kane, Tolami Benson and Dani Dyer lead star-studded arrivals at the Euro 2024 final match – best photos

A milestone match, A-listers jetted to the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Euros final on Sunday. As England took on Spain, new Prime Minister Keir Starmer were spotted in the stands, as was former England footballer Peter Crouch, and everyone's favourite father and son duo, Martin and Roman Kemp.

Prince William, the president of the Football Association, was also on hand to support Harry Kane and the Three Lions. Harry's wife Kate was supporting her husband, pictured in an England shirt with her mother. Fans were delighted to see Prince George, with his dad. William was without his wife, Princess Kate, who spent the day at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament.

The new age WAGs brought the glamour in their own custom clothes - Bukayo Saka's stunning girlfriend Tolami, as well as Dani Dyer.

© Instagram Kate Kane Kate Kate looked in great spirits ahead of the monumental game with her mother. The mother-of-three was cheering on her England captain husband, wearing a cropped England shirt and jewel-encrusted jeans.



© Getty Megan Davidson Megan, proud partner of England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, looked stunning as she teamed her partner's distinctive goalie top with a chic black jacket and bouncy blow-dry.



Tolami Benson Forward Bukayo Saka's stunning girlfriend Tolami cheered on her man and played homage to her boyfriend with a custom England-inspired outfit by fashion designer Hattie Crowther.



© Instagram Dani Dyer Mother-of-three Dani looked super cute as she cheered on England and her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, in a flirty skirt and England crop top by A Vintage Fit.



© Getty Roman and Martin Kemp Roman and his Spandau Ballet legend dad Martin wearing matching shades as they cheer on the Three Lions.



© Getty Keir Starmer Keir Starmer took a break from 10 Downing Street to cheer on the team. He looked confident and happy in a sharp suit, complete with Labour red tie.



© Getty Peter Crouch Peter Crouch interacted with the crowd as he got ready to watch the big final. Look at that smile!