Roman Kemp inundated with support following emotional 'first' with father Martin Kemp

Roman Kemp and his father Martin Kemp have had the time of their lives as the father-son duo headed to the Caribbean for the first time.

Roman shared several photos of their adventures, which included the pair riding through the waves in a dirt buggy, relaxing on a cruise ship, and exploring breathtaking pools and caves. In a caption, The One Show presenter said: "Our first father-son trip to the Caribbean and WOW!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Roman Kemp's stunning lounge

"We've definitely made the most of it, thanks to @norwegiancruiseline #MoreAtSea package. Meaning there was even MORE to see, do and enjoy whilst on board."

Roman and Martin looked so alike in the photos, one of which saw them posing together with Martin lovingly wrapping his arm around his son's shoulder.

© Instagram The pair headed on a cruise together

Fans quickly shared their love for the presenter in the comments, with one saying: "Looks like you both are having great fun," while a second added: "Looks amazing, hope you had a fantastic time," and a third posted: "A cheeky boys' holiday—also, hope you had fun."

However, a fourth follower questioned whether the pair would be inviting Roman's mum, Shirlie, along on the next holiday.

© Instagram The father-son duo enjoyed some activities together

The pair's holiday comes as Roman prepares to return to television screens with the latest series of his hit quiz show, The Finish Line.

Hosted by Roman and Sarah Greene, the series puts contestants to the test in a fast-paced mix of racing and quizzing, promising edge-of-your-seat moments and plenty of drama.

© Ian West - PA Images, Getty Roman has a close bond with his dad

Produced by award-winning production company Potato, part of ITV Studios, the show has become a fan favourite—and Roman couldn't be happier to be back at the helm.

"I'm absolutely buzzing that The Finish Line is back for another series!" he said. "There are some seriously tense moments, and when the pressure's on, you never know what's going to happen! Sarah and I had a blast filming, and I can't wait for everyone to see all the excitement, drama, and surprises this series has in store."