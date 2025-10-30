Morgan Wallen makes major career move set to take effect in 2026

It may not be the New Year yet, however, Mogan Wallen already has some big plans in place. The country star has announced his upcoming tour called Still the Problem, which will kick off in 2026. He shared the news on social media by posting a video from his I'm The Problem Tour featuring the singer taking a private plane to his next gig, as fans are interviewed ahead of his previous concerts. The video also featured some of his walk-out guests such as Drake and Kid Rock briefly speaking about the artist backstage.

In the clip, Morgan revealed: "I like to think that over the past year, I've grown a ton. For a long time, I've had a lot of things holding me back and I feel like I've said goodbye to a lot of those things. I'm proud of the results that have come from doing that."

He shared how grateful he is for his fans and stated: "My fans just blow me away every single time. You know, If I ain't feeling a hundred percent or whatever, I go out there and the energy that you guys give me is astounding, really." Towards the end of the video he teased: "Man I hate to see it end but we'll be back and we'll have a good time next year as well. Thank you all so much. See you soon."

He captioned the clip: "Still The Problem coming in 2026. Sign up for pre-sale at stilltheproblem.com." Fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement from the news. One person wrote: "BEST. NEWS. EVER." A second person added: "Yes finally!!!!!!" A third commenter wrote: "I never signed up for something so fast in my life."

One fan added: "I'M GOING TO WAR (TicketMaster presale)." The pre-sale tickets will start on November 5 and the public tickets will go on sale on November 7. The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on April 10 and the other city stops will include Tuscaloosa, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Baltimore and more.

Morgan will also make history at the Michigan Stadium, where he will be the second headline in the history of the venue to perform there. The tour will end on August 1 in Philadelphia. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

The organization helps fund athletic and musical programs nationwide. Thanks to his previous tour, his charity was able to donate $600,000 worth of instruments to schools during the U.S. tour stops. The brand also donated $30,000 to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Care RBI program. Previously, Morgan's official fan club called Club Wallen mysteriously teased his upcoming tour by posting "still the problem" on social media in morse code.