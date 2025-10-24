Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh's friend Alexandra Kay breaks silence over pair's rumored romance

Amid speculation that Keith Urban found romance with his guitar player Maggie Baugh, the musician's friend and country singer, Alexandra Kay, has shut down the rumors, insisting it is "absolutely not true". In a new interview with Taste of Country, published Wednesday, October 22, the singer said that nothing is going on between Maggie, 25, and 57-year-old Keith, admitting she was "heartbroken" to read the rumors especially because Maggie has a longtime boyfriend.

"Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say, they're stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, 'She's a good friend of mine and I know that's absolutely not true,'" said Alexandra. "I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [between Keith and Nicole Kidman]."

Maggie found herself at the center of intense scrutiny after a performance with Keith on his High and Alive tour went viral in the wake of his divorce from Nicole. Maggie, who is part of his touring band, was namechecked by Keith when he changed the lyrics of his song "The Fighter".

The lyrics usually read: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter". Instead, he sang: "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player". Maggie captioned the video: "Did Keith Urban just say that?", causing many fans to share their dismay over the lyric change in the comment section, because the song has been written about his estranged wife Nicole.

© WireImage Maggie and Keith perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival

Maggie is a classically trained violinist who found success on TikTok before working with Keith. She's been named as a rising country star on Apple Music and Spotify and has appeared on the likes of Jimmy Kimmel's late night show and The Kelly Clarkson Show too.

Alexandra recently toured with Brad Paisley and Jelly Roll, and her sophomore album, Second Wind, dropped October 24, alongside her third headlining tour of the year, Second Wind: The Tour. She also appeared on the Grammy-nominated Twisters movie soundtrack, and she opened her coffee shop, The Coffee Girl Cafe, in Waterloo, Illinois.

© Getty Images Alexandra performs on October 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Nicole and Keith are divorcing after 19 years of marriage and two daughters together, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The news stunned fans of the beloved couple, who were thought to be going strong.

However, Nicole cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers, and the documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole in May 2025

Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year; Keith will have custody for 59 days. Major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving.

Neither Nicole nor Keith will be required to pay child support, with the document stating that the singer has "already prepaid all child support obligations".