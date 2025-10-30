Where are the stars from the '90s pop groups now?

The ‘90s were an undeniably golden era for pop bands – from Take That to the Spice Girls, the decade was bursting with chart-topping hits, global success, and plenty of legendary fashion moments. But beyond those big bands we still know and love today, plenty of pop groups slipped off the radar or never quite reached the heights of their heyday, leaving fans wondering what became of their biggest stars.
From the best-loved Europop group of all time to the boyband heartthrob who’s now on Love is Blind, here’s what the stars from some of your forgotten favourite ‘90s pop group legends are up to today…
From L-R Sinead O'Carroll, Edele Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, Keavy Lynch
Edele Lynch – B*Witched
The younger sister of Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, Edele Lynch found fame as one half of the twin duo at the heart of B*Witched, the Irish girl group who stormed the charts with “C’est La Vie” (1998). With their denim-clad tomboy image and a name that hinted at a little Celtic magic, Edele, her sister Keavy, and friends Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O’Carroll were hugely popular with ‘90s teens.
The group followed up their smash debut with singles like “Blame It On The Weatherman”, but were eventually dropped from their record label. After disbanding in 2003, Edele went on to co-write pop hits for bands like Girls Aloud and the Sugababes, and later formed the duo Barbarellas with Keavy.
The quarter officially reunited in 2012, and recently released the track “Birthday” (2023) to mark their 25th anniversary, followed by the EP Ripped Jeans (2024) – and Edele’s loving the band’s current chapter. “From a personal point of view, it feels easier,” Edele told Hot Press in 2024. “We were under a lot of pressure [in the beginning], especially with the four UK number ones…it’s less stressful and we’re not under any pressure anymore”.
Edele (left) and her bandmates performed at Manchester Pride in 2025
From L-R: Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey
Nick Lachey – 98 Degrees
Another famous sibling duo, Nick Lachey rose to fame as one of the lead singers of 98 Degrees, the American boyband who broke through in the late ‘90s with hits like “Because of You” and “I Do (Cherish You)”. Alongside his brother Drew, plus Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, Nick’s smooth lead vocals and boy-next-door charm made him the most recognisable face of the group, which earned multiple platinum albums and toured alongside the likes of *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.
After the band went on hiatus in 2003, Nick carved out a new path as a reality TV star thanks to his high-profile marriage to Jessica Simpson, chronicled in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003–2005). When 98 Degrees reunited in 2012, the star found a balance between making new music – including their latest album Full Circle (2025) – and continuing his reality TV career, co-hosting the Netflix hits Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum with his now-wife, Vanessa Lachey.
Nick and his wife Vanessa are a Hollywood power couple, pictured here in 2024
From L-R: Ulf Ekberg, Jenny Berggren, Jonas Berggren and Malin “Linn” Berggren at the 1994 World Music Awards
Jenny Berggren – Ace of Base
Following in the footsteps of ABBA and Roxette, Swedish group Ace of Base dominated charts in the early ‘90s, fronted by the unmistakable voice of Jenny Berggren. Alongside her sister Linn, brother Jonas, and bandmate Ulf Ekberg, the group’s debut album Happy Nation (1992) went nine times platinum in the US, bringing us tracks like “The Sign" and “All That She Wants”. Fusing Scandi-pop style and reggae undertones, Jenny became particularly renowned by fans for her dramatic, soaring vocals that underscored the group’s iconic hits.
Ace of Base have never officially called it quits, but they’ve been largely inactive since the late 2000s when Linn left the group. Jenny has kept the music alive with a flourishing solo career, touring internationally and performing both the group’s biggest hits and her own material, most recently “Lion’s Den” (2024). Unfortunately, the star’s pretty sure we won’t see an Ace reunion, telling Retropop magazine, “If they come knocking on my door, all of them, then I will open it…but it will not happen and I know that. So it’s better to keep that dream a bit folded in and sit still in the boat, as we say in Swedish”.
Jenny at the 2025 BMI London Awards
From L-R: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli Thomas” in 1999
Tionne Watkins – TLC
The R&B-pop powerhouse TLC needs no introduction. With mega-hits like “Creep” and “Waterfalls”, their 1994 album CrazySexyCool became the first album by a girl group to go diamond in the US (10x platinum), forever cementing them in pop history. Lead singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, alongside Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, redefined ‘90s fame with their timeless tracks – “No Scrubs” is still an anthem to this day – and signature street style, which the group described to W Magazine as “prissy tomboy”.
Though the group have never split up, they’ve been recording off-and-on as a duo since Lisa’s tragic death in 2002. Their most recent album, TLC (2017), was fan-funded via Kickstarter, with support from stars like Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, including tracks like “Way Back” featuring Snoop Dogg, as well as interwoven samples of Lisa’s voice. The duo are continuing to perform despite T-Boz’s health challenges, including sickle cell anemia, and a debut musical about the group, CrazySexyCool, will have its world premiere in 2026.
Tionne (right) and Rozonda continue to perform together, seen here during the 30th Anniversary Celebration of CrazySexyCool, 2024
From L-R: Melanie Blatt, Nicole Appleton, Shaznay Lewis and Natalie Appleton
Shaznay Lewis – All Saints
Shaznay Lewis – alongside Melanie Blatt, and sisters Natalie and Nicole Appleton – exploded onto the scene with All Saints’ debut single “I Know Where It’s At”, followed by their international chart-topper “Never Ever”. Branded as an “edgier”, “streetwise” alternative to the Spice Girls, the group blended sleek R&B-pop with tomboy-like fashion. Shaznay emerged as the band’s leading creative powerhouse, with lead writing credits on many of their number one hits, from “Never Ever” to “Pure Shores”.
After the group first split in 2001, Shaznay starred in the Keira Knightley-led flick Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and later launched her solo career with her debut album Open (2004), featuring the top 10 track “Never Felt Like This Before”. While she’s reunited with All Saints in 2006 and 2014 for a series of performances, she’s also maintained a successful solo career, with her second album Pages (2024), and has written tracks for the likes of Little Mix. Despite having no upcoming reunion planned (though their website’s still active, so fingers crossed), Shaznay is still very active on the British music scene.
Shaznay, pictured here in 2025, remains an influential force in the music world
From L-R: Soren Rasted, Rene Dif, Lene Nystrøm and Claus Norreen
Lene Nystrøm – Aqua
Come on Barbie, let’s go party…Lene Nystrøm was the Barbie in question from Danish-Norwegian band Aqua’s Eurodance smash “Barbie Girl” (1997), propelling them to become Denmark’s most profitable band of all time. Scouted while performing on a cruise ship, Lene’s character-filled voice earned her the spot of Aqua’s lead singer, where she became equally renowned for her quirky music style and delightfully campy aesthetic.
After two chart-topping albums – and a lawsuit by Mattel, which was later dismissed – Aqua split up in 2001, leading Lene to launch a solo career with her slick R&B-influenced album Play with Me (2003). The band reunited in 2007 and have continued to perform sporadically since then, releasing their third album, Megalomania, in 2011. Fans were disappointed to not hear the band’s beloved song in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) movie, but Lene brushed this off, telling Variety she “totally understands why they didn’t use it”, adding that it would’ve been “cheese on cheese”. Still, thanks to the blockbuster, Billboard reported that Aqua’s streams surged, rendering the band as iconic as ever.
Lene is still delivering showstopping vocals (and outfits) with Aqua, seen here in 2025