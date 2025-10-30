Where are the stars from the '90s pop groups now?

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Whether they sang “I Do (Cherish You)” to fame or brushed off stardom with a “C’est La Vie”, what are the stars of the ‘90s biggest pop groups up to today?

B*Witched on 18.06.1998 in MÃ¼nchen / Munich. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)© picture alliance via Getty Images
The ‘90s were an undeniably golden era for pop bands – from Take That to the Spice Girls, the decade was bursting with chart-topping hits, global success, and plenty of legendary fashion moments. But beyond those big bands we still know and love today, plenty of pop groups slipped off the radar or never quite reached the heights of their heyday, leaving fans wondering what became of their biggest stars.

From the best-loved Europop group of all time to the boyband heartthrob who’s now on Love is Blind, here’s what the stars from some of your forgotten favourite ‘90s pop group legends are up to today…

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: EARLS COURT Photo of B*WITCHED and Sinead O'CARROLL and Keavy LYNCH and Lindsay ARMAOU and Edele LYNCH, Posed group portrait - Sinead O'Carroll, Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Edele Lynch (Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns)© Redferns

From L-R Sinead O'Carroll, Edele Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, Keavy Lynch

Edele Lynch – B*Witched

The younger sister of Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, Edele Lynch found fame as one half of the twin duo at the heart of B*Witched, the Irish girl group who stormed the charts with “C’est La Vie” (1998). With their denim-clad tomboy image and a name that hinted at a little Celtic magic, Edele, her sister Keavy, and friends Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O’Carroll were hugely popular with ‘90s teens.

The group followed up their smash debut with singles like “Blame It On The Weatherman”, but were eventually dropped from their record label. After disbanding in 2003, Edele went on to co-write pop hits for bands like Girls Aloud and the Sugababes, and later formed the duo Barbarellas with Keavy.

The quarter officially reunited in 2012, and recently released the track “Birthday” (2023) to mark their 25th anniversary, followed by the EP Ripped Jeans (2024) – and Edele’s loving the band’s current chapter. “From a personal point of view, it feels easier,” Edele told Hot Press in 2024. “We were under a lot of pressure [in the beginning], especially with the four UK number ones…it’s less stressful and we’re not under any pressure anymore”.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O'Carroll of B*Witched pose before performing during Manchester Pride 2025 on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)© WireImage

Edele (left) and her bandmates performed at Manchester Pride in 2025

American pop and R&B group 98 Degrees, circa 2000; (L-R) Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From L-R: Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey

Nick Lachey – 98 Degrees

Another famous sibling duo, Nick Lachey rose to fame as one of the lead singers of 98 Degrees, the American boyband who broke through in the late ‘90s with hits like “Because of You” and “I Do (Cherish You)”. Alongside his brother Drew, plus Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, Nick’s smooth lead vocals and boy-next-door charm made him the most recognisable face of the group, which earned multiple platinum albums and toured alongside the likes of *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

After the band went on hiatus in 2003, Nick carved out a new path as a reality TV star thanks to his high-profile marriage to Jessica Simpson, chronicled in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003–2005). When 98 Degrees reunited in 2012, the star found a balance between making new music – including their latest album Full Circle (2025) – and continuing his reality TV career, co-hosting the Netflix hits Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum with his now-wife, Vanessa Lachey.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Nick and his wife Vanessa are a Hollywood power couple, pictured here in 2024

MONTE CARLO, MONACO - MAY 4: Swedish singer-songwriter, musician, former neo-Nazi, businessman and television and film producer Ulf Ekberg, Swedish mezzo-soprano singer and singer Jenny Berggren, Swedish musician and singer-songwriter and record producer Jonas "Joker" Berggren and Swedish singer-songwriter, Malin "Linn" Berggren, of the Swedish pop group Ace of Base, pose for a portrait during the 1994 World Music Awards on May 4, 1994 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From L-R: Ulf Ekberg, Jenny Berggren, Jonas Berggren and Malin “Linn” Berggren at the 1994 World Music Awards

Jenny Berggren – Ace of Base

Following in the footsteps of ABBA and Roxette, Swedish group Ace of Base dominated charts in the early ‘90s, fronted by the unmistakable voice of Jenny Berggren. Alongside her sister Linn, brother Jonas, and bandmate Ulf Ekberg, the group’s debut album Happy Nation (1992) went nine times platinum in the US, bringing us tracks like “The Sign" and “All That She Wants”. Fusing Scandi-pop style and reggae undertones, Jenny became particularly renowned by fans for her dramatic, soaring vocals that underscored the group’s iconic hits.

Ace of Base have never officially called it quits, but they’ve been largely inactive since the late 2000s when Linn left the group. Jenny has kept the music alive with a flourishing solo career, touring internationally and performing both the group’s biggest hits and her own material, most recently “Lion’s Den” (2024). Unfortunately, the star’s pretty sure we won’t see an Ace reunion, telling Retropop magazine, “If they come knocking on my door, all of them, then I will open it…but it will not happen and I know that. So it’s better to keep that dream a bit folded in and sit still in the boat, as we say in Swedish”.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Jenny Berggren attends the 2025 BMI London Awards at The Dorchester on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BMI)© Getty Images for BMI

Jenny at the 2025 BMI London Awards

(L-R) American singers, Lisa Left Eye Lopes (1971-2002), Tionne T-Boz Watkins and Rozonda Chilli Thomas, of the American girl group TLC, pose for a studio portrait in 1999 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From L-R: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli Thomas” in 1999

Tionne Watkins – TLC

The R&B-pop powerhouse TLC needs no introduction. With mega-hits like “Creep” and “Waterfalls”, their 1994 album CrazySexyCool became the first album by a girl group to go diamond in the US (10x platinum), forever cementing them in pop history. Lead singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, alongside Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, redefined ‘90s fame with their timeless tracks – “No Scrubs” is still an anthem to this day – and signature street style, which the group described to W Magazine as “prissy tomboy”. 

Though the group have never split up, they’ve been recording off-and-on as a duo since Lisa’s tragic death in 2002. Their most recent album, TLC (2017), was fan-funded via Kickstarter, with support from stars like Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, including tracks like “Way Back” featuring Snoop Dogg, as well as interwoven samples of Lisa’s voice. The duo are continuing to perform despite T-Boz’s health challenges, including sickle cell anemia, and a debut musical about the group, CrazySexyCool, will have its world premiere in 2026.

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC speak onstage during the TLC 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" at Stockbridge Amphitheater on June 08, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Tionne (right) and Rozonda continue to perform together, seen here during the 30th Anniversary Celebration of CrazySexyCool, 2024

English-Canadian girl group All Saints, circa 1995. From left to right, Melanie Blatt, Nicole Appleton, Shaznay Lewis and Natalie Appleton. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) © Getty Images

From L-R: Melanie Blatt, Nicole Appleton, Shaznay Lewis and Natalie Appleton

Shaznay Lewis – All Saints

Shaznay Lewis – alongside Melanie Blatt, and sisters Natalie and Nicole Appleton – exploded onto the scene with All Saints’ debut single “I Know Where It’s At”, followed by their international chart-topper “Never Ever”. Branded as an “edgier”, “streetwise” alternative to the Spice Girls, the group blended sleek R&B-pop with tomboy-like fashion. Shaznay emerged as the band’s leading creative powerhouse, with lead writing credits on many of their number one hits, from “Never Ever” to “Pure Shores”. 

After the group first split in 2001, Shaznay starred in the Keira Knightley-led flick Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and later launched her solo career with her debut album Open (2004), featuring the top 10 track “Never Felt Like This Before”. While she’s reunited with All Saints in 2006 and 2014 for a series of performances, she’s also maintained a successful solo career, with her second album Pages (2024), and has written tracks for the likes of Little Mix. Despite having no upcoming reunion planned (though their website’s still active, so fingers crossed), Shaznay is still very active on the British music scene.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Shaznay Lewis attends the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)© WireImage

Shaznay, pictured here in 2025, remains an influential force in the music world

Portrait of the members of Danish Pop group Aqua, early 2000s. Pictured are, from left, Soren Rasted, Rene Dif, Lene Nystrom, and Claus Norreen. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From L-R: Soren Rasted, Rene Dif, Lene Nystrøm and Claus Norreen

Lene Nystrøm – Aqua

Come on Barbie, let’s go party…Lene Nystrøm was the Barbie in question from Danish-Norwegian band Aqua’s Eurodance smash “Barbie Girl” (1997), propelling them to become Denmark’s most profitable band of all time. Scouted while performing on a cruise ship, Lene’s character-filled voice earned her the spot of Aqua’s lead singer, where she became equally renowned for her quirky music style and delightfully campy aesthetic. 

After two chart-topping albums – and a lawsuit by Mattel, which was later dismissed – Aqua split up in 2001, leading Lene to launch a solo career with her slick R&B-influenced album Play with Me (2003). The band reunited in 2007 and have continued to perform sporadically since then, releasing their third album, Megalomania, in 2011. Fans were disappointed to not hear the band’s beloved song in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) movie, but Lene brushed this off, telling Variety she “totally understands why they didn’t use it”, adding that it would’ve been “cheese on cheese”. Still, thanks to the blockbuster, Billboard reported that Aqua’s streams surged, rendering the band as iconic as ever.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Lene NystrÃ¸m of Aqua performs at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on September 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Lene is still delivering showstopping vocals (and outfits) with Aqua, seen here in 2025

