Where are the stars from the '90s pop groups now?

From L-R Sinead O'Carroll, Edele Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, Keavy Lynch

The younger sister of Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, Edele Lynch found fame as one half of the twin duo at the heart of B*Witched, the Irish girl group who stormed the charts with “C’est La Vie” (1998). With their denim-clad tomboy image and a name that hinted at a little Celtic magic, Edele, her sister Keavy, and friends Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O’Carroll were hugely popular with ‘90s teens.

The group followed up their smash debut with singles like “Blame It On The Weatherman”, but were eventually dropped from their record label. After disbanding in 2003, Edele went on to co-write pop hits for bands like Girls Aloud and the Sugababes, and later formed the duo Barbarellas with Keavy.

The quarter officially reunited in 2012, and recently released the track “Birthday” (2023) to mark their 25th anniversary, followed by the EP Ripped Jeans (2024) – and Edele’s loving the band’s current chapter. “From a personal point of view, it feels easier,” Edele told Hot Press in 2024. “We were under a lot of pressure [in the beginning], especially with the four UK number ones…it’s less stressful and we’re not under any pressure anymore”.

