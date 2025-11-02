WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend's rare comments about 'finding love'

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has made rare comments about finding love in a candid Instagram video. Jim, who is a self-described transformational coach, was asked during an Instagram Q&A about how to find love at the age of 42. "That's a great question," Jim says in his response. "The same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity." He added: "Go out, open yourself to love, make eye contact and smile. Connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."

Jennifer's new love

The Friends actress has been rumoured to have been with her new beau since at least August when the pair were pictured on holidays as well as having lunch with her Friends' co-star Courteney Cox. "Thank you summer," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a slew of photos from recent months. Tucked away in the last few snaps was a picture of the back of her rumoured boyfriend's head.

© Instagram Jim appeared at the The Morning Show season four premiere to support Jennifer

Fans went wild for the picture, with one writing, "The soft launch," while another added, "You deserve to be happy, Jen." The duo were first linked when they were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, along with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The pair have reportedly been friends for some time, and are reportedly taking it slow, but that he is close with her friends as well. Their relationship was all but confirmed after he appeared on 10 September at the season four premiere of The Morning Show to support Jennifer.

© Getty Images for DGA The actress' last public relationship was to her Wanderlust co-star, Justin Theroux

Her last public relationship was her marriage to Justin Theroux, which though it ended in divorce in 2018 after three years, the two remain good friends and have been seen together since. Earlier this year, he married Nicole Brydon Bloom, the daughter of late NBC journalist David Bloom. Prior to her marriage to Justin, Jennifer was famously married to Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005, who that year began a relationship with his now estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie.