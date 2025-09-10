Jennifer Aniston is glowing as new boyfriend Jim Curtis supports her on The Morning Show red carpet

Jennifer Aniston looked radiant at the season four premiere of The Morning Show, as her new boyfriend Jim Curtis stood by her side. The 56-year-old, who stars as Alex Levy in the hit AppleTV+ series, glowed in a sleeveless black gown cinched in at the center, and added a simple gold bangle to complete her look. Her honey-blonde hair fell past her shoulders in chic layers, and Jennifer couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she was joined by her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.
New beginnings
Jim stood to the side and proudly looked on as his girlfriend took center stage. The hypnotist kept it casual with a simple black shirt and black trousers, with his gray hair pushed back out of his face. His appearance comes just two days after Jennifer hinted at their romance with a picture of him on the beach, although only the back of his head was visible.
Summer of love
"Thank you summer," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a slew of photos from recent months. Fans went wild for the picture, with one writing, "The soft launch," while another added, "You deserve to be happy, Jen." The duo were first linked when they were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, along with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
Cute couple
Jennifer and Jim were also seen enjoying a double date with her best friend, Courteney Cox, and Courtney's partner, Johnny McDaid, in August. Ever the supportive boyfriend, Jim attended an event for his girlfriend's haircare brand, LolaVie, in the same month. He is a self-described coach, educator, author and speaker, who reportedly shares a teenage son with his ex-wife, per Page Six.
Girls' night out
Also in attendance at the Morning Wars night out was Reese Witherspoon, who looked stunning in a black dress with a thigh slit, an asymmetrical neckline, and a large bow on the thigh. Billy Crudup brought his talented wife, Naomi Watts, along for the ride, with the Almost Famous actor wearing a navy suit and a black tie, while the blonde beauty looked preppy in a sparkling green skirt suit.
Parisian chic
French star Marion Cotillard was effortlessly chic in a two piece outfit complete with a sleeveless, high-neck shirt in a striped, sequinned pattern. She paired it with black, wide-leg trousers and wore her luscious brown locks down in gentle waves. Marion will play Celine Dumont, an operator from a storied European family, in the new season.
Bradley's fate
As for what fans can expect from the newest season, Reese remained tight-lipped in a press conference on Thursday. "Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley's in jail," she laughed, "but I don't know if I'm in trouble." Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt shared with Deadline that season four would be more explosive than ever.
Inside season four
"We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build," Charlotte recalled. "So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like? We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we're seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We're looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you're seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?"
