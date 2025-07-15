Jennifer Aniston's rumored boyfriend gushes over 'life change' and 'love' after Mallorca vacation together

It appears Jennifer Aniston has made her rumored new boyfriend very happy.

Over the weekend, the Friends alum sparked romance rumors with none other than Los Angeles hypnotist Jim Curtis, after they were spotted vacationing together with friends In Mallorca.

The rumored pair were seen packing on the PDA while on their getaway with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, and now that the trip is over, the wellness guru has opened up about the "love" in his wife.

© Instagram Jim has 577k followers on Instagram

According to PageSix, Jim sent a newsletter out to his fans this week confirming he was back from Spain. "I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote.

He then shared: "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."

"I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, 'Oh!' That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic," he went on, noting that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity."

© Instagram He works as a hypnotist

"The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here," Jim emphasized.

He then encouraged readers to join one of his coaching sessions. On his website, he offers a variety of courses and coaching groups with a focus on life improvement. One description reads: "Through subconscious rewiring, neurogenesis and nervous system healing, release fear, anxiety, and stuck patterns — so you can experience greater peace, deeper love, and a truer path to purpose, health, and wealth."

© Instagram The wellness guru has liked several of Jennifer's photos on Instagram

Jennifer similarly shared a message of love following her vacation on her Instagram, reposting a post to her Stories with a quote that reads: "People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change."

Signs that Jennifer and Jim are dating date back to April of this year, when the latter commented a heart and bicep emoji on one of Jennifer's work-out videos.

© Getty Images The actress' last public relationship was to her Wanderlust co-star

Her last public relationship was her marriage to Justin Theroux, which though it ended in divorce in 2018 after three years, the two remain good friends and have been seen together since. Earlier this year, he married Nicole Brydon Bloom, the daughter of late NBC journalist David Bloom.

Prior to her marriage to Justin, Jennifer was famously married to Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005, who that year began a relationship with his now estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie.