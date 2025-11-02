Katharine McPhee, 41, celebrates husband David Foster, 76, in sweet birthday tribute with toddler son

Katharine McPhee pulled out all the stops to celebrate her husband David Foster’s 76th birthday in the sweetest way possible. In a heartwarming Instagram Story shared on Sunday, the 41-year-old singer and actress is seen holding a lit birthday cake while walking toward a smiling David, who emerges from a doorway dressed in a sharp tuxedo. Their 4-year-old son, Rennie, adorably trails behind, and in the background, his tiny voice can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to his dad, adding an extra layer of cuteness to the already special moment.

The celebration was intimate and full of love, as McPhee wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my sweetheart @davidfoster. I love you so much & thank you for this wonderful life and family. Was a very busy day & Dodgers winning tonight took the cake!"

Last June, the couple commemorated their fifth wedding anniversary. And on November 1, David celebrated the big 75th birthday, capping off a major year for the pair.

David marked his big day with a star-studded concert titled You're the Inspiration: David Foster at the Hollywood Bowl, which included appearances from Andrea Bocelli, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and of course, Katharine herself.

"It's a big number. It's exciting," she told People about her husband's big birthday. She noted, though, that neither of them take much stock of their ages, which also translates to their relationship, which involves a three-decade age gap.

"Honestly, I think that we're both very similar in this way," Katharine noted. "I welcomed my 40s, and David didn't have any conversations about, like, 'Oh, I can't believe I'm 75,' or I didn't say, like, 'Oh, I can't believe I'm 40. I'm really mourning that.'"

She continued: "We didn't do any of that. So, we're kind of both cut from the same cloth. It's like we sort of just accept life as it comes, and we're not fighting getting older, because it just keeps getting better."

David himself told People at the event about any nerves they were feeling: "She's fine, and I don't even think about it either. You know, I'm just groovin'."

Ahead of the concert, he remarked that it was all "kind of a blur," adding: "You know, we had a big fundraiser last night, on rehearsal day, on my birthday on Friday."

"So it hasn't caught up with me. I haven't really celebrated my birthday yet, but last night was a big blowout for my foundation," he said. "And tonight, of course, is the concert. And I think maybe tomorrow I'll think that I've just turned 75."