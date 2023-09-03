Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out for celebratory occasion after tragic accident in family

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster have had an unimaginable last few weeks after a "horrible tragedy" in their family.

On August 11, the former American Idol contestant announced in a statement on Instagram: "Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," adding: "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Though the two have not broken their silence on the matter since, they recently got to celebrate a joyous occasion among friends.

WATCH: Katharine McPhee performs Christmas duet with husband David Foster

On Labor Day weekend, People reported that singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth tied the knot to longtime love Josh Bryant in Dallas, Texas.

The couple, who have been together for five years, said their "I dos" in front of 140 guests at a private residence in Dallas, Texas.

Among the guests, People revealed, were David and Katharine, who have not made any major public appearances since news of their family tragedy. Also in attendance was beloved High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, and Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy.

Back in 2021, Kristin and David collaborated on an original musical performance for the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors titled Human Spark Divine.

MORE: Katharine McPhee looks heartbroken as she arrives back in LA following 'family tragedy'

MORE: Katharine McPhee & David Foster share 'horrible' family tragedy in emotional statement

Josh, who is a musician himself for his Arkansas-based band Backroad Anthem, shared a photo with David on Instagram at the time, writing: "No words… except 16 Grammy Awards. Thanks for the hospitality @davidfoster and @katharinefoster. Pleasure to watch you and @kchenoweth work."

Katharine and David – who tied the knot in 2019 and share son Rennie, two – have yet to speak out on the tragic events their family faced, however it has since been confirmed that it was the death of their nanny that forced the pair to rush back home.

© Getty Kristin and David have performed together several times in the past

Multiple outlets have reported that their 55-year-old nanny was the victim of a fatal car crash at a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, California.

MORE: Katharine McPhee finally shows face of her baby son with David Foster!

© Getty The two at an event in Arizona in 2018

The horrible incident happened when an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the dealership, causing major damage and injuring customers and employees inside.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the dealership's director of communication Meghan Maybee said: "We extend our deepest condolences to Yadira [Calito's] family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," adding: "The loss of such a vibrant life in such tragic circumstances is a heavy burden to bear, and we share in their grief."