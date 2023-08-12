Katharine McPhee looks heartbroken as she arrives back in LA following 'family tragedy'

Katharine McPhee has landed back in Los Angeles following what she described as a "horrible tragedy in our family".

The singer looked heartbroken as she walked through Los Angeles International Airport alongside a bodyguard. The 39-year-old tried to keep a low profile as she wore an oversized striped shirt paired with a white tank top, and a baseball cap, as seen in pictures shared by Daily Mail.

© Alberto Rodriguez Katharine McPhee, pictured in June 2023

Her arrival back in Los Angeles comes after she penned a heartbreaking notice on her Instagram page.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," Katharine wrote of her tour with husband David Foster. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

She added: "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine."

Katharine and David welcomed their son, Rennie, in 2021

No further details of the death have been revealed, however close friends were quick to share their sympathies, with Nicole Scherzinger responding: "Sending my love and prayers for your family."

David's ex-wife Linda Thompson, whom Katharine is close to, added: 'Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK."

Katharine was in the middle of touring with her husband, David Foster, performing alongside the Grammy winner on his 'Hitman David Foster and Friends' tour. Along with Katharine, singers such as Peabo Bryson and Michael Bolton have joined him on the world tour.

David, 73, and Katharine met in 2006 when he was a mentor on the fifth season of American Idol, on which she was a runner-up. They later began dating, and in July 2018 David popped the questions while they were vacationing in Italy.

In June 2019 the pair married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, in front of 150 friends and family members, including David's five daughters. Sara, Erin, Jordan, Allison, and Amy.

© Getty Images Katharine has flown home to be with their family

Two years later Katharine and David welcomed a son, Rennie.

"One of [David's] sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name,'" she later revealed on The Today Show.