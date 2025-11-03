Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild as she goes official with Jim Curtis romance

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly confirmed her romance with hypnotist and love guru Jim Curtis, sending fans into a frenzy with a sweet, black-and-white Instagram photo that captures the couple in an intimate embrace.

In the striking snap, the Friends star peeks out lovingly from behind Jim, wrapping her arms around him as he beams at the camera. The candid photo, taken near a softly lit window at night, shows a rare glimpse into Jennifer’s usually private love life.

What truly caught fans' attention was the heartfelt caption that accompanied the image:"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote, a few simple words that spoke volumes and instantly ignited excitement across social media.

This marks the first time Jennifer has publicly acknowledged a relationship with Jim, making the moment all the more special.

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim declare their romance

The declaration comes after Jim himself made rare comments about finding love in a candid Instagram video. Jim, who is a self-described transformational coach, was asked during an Instagram Q&A about how to find love at the age of 42.

© GC Images Jennifer steps out in New York

"That's a great question," Jim said in his response. "The same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity." He added: "Go out, open yourself to love, make eye contact and smile. Connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."

© Getty Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt

The Friends actress has been rumoured to have been with her new beau since at least August when the pair were pictured on holidays as well as having lunch with her Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.

Jim Curtis makes rare comments about love

"Thank you summer," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a slew of photos from recent months. Tucked away in the last few snaps was a picture of the back of her rumoured boyfriend's head.

© Instagram Still from a video shared by hypnotist Jim Curtis to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston's rumored boyfriend

Fans went wild for the picture, with one writing, "The soft launch," while another added, "You deserve to be happy, Jen." The duo were first linked when they were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, along with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The pair have reportedly been friends for some time, and are reportedly taking it slow, but that he is close with her friends as well. Their relationship was all but confirmed after he appeared on 10 September at the season four premiere of The Morning Show to support Jennifer.