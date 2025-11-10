We have to get better as we age – otherwise, what's the point?

In this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast sponsored by Gold Collagen, Mama Still Got It comic Louise Boyce opens up about how her time as a teen model left her with an eating disorder, how she regained confidence after becoming a mum-of-three as a plus-sized model and how she is thriving in perimenopause.

On Instagram, Louise Boyce exudes confidence with her hilarious comedy sketches, yet despite finding fame and a new successful career centred around her motherhood journey, behind the scenes, she felt lost after giving birth to her three children. "When I became a mother, there was a moment of utter identity loss," she confesses. "I really felt lost. And I remember thinking, 'I feel like I'm being buried', but I wasn't… I had just been planted, and I was about to grow."

Ateh Jewel and Louise Boyce chatted on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Fast forward 12 years to today and she has never been happier. Now in her 40s and going through perimenopause, Louise finally feels like she has found the confidence she yearned for in her younger years. "I wished I hadn't dimmed my light," she says. "I wonder where I would have been, had I not been so shy or timid or worried about what people think. But it's all part of my journey. My mum has always said we have to get better with age, otherwise what's the point? And it's stayed with me. I'm 45 and this so far has been my favourite decade. I like my 40s. I know who I am, I'm comfortable in my skin."

