What we know about Cleto Escobedo as Jimmy Kimmel pays heartbreaking tribute after death at 59

It was an emotional opening to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 11 as the host shared news of his friend's untimely death. Jimmy was in tears as he updated the audience on Cleto Escobedo lll's passing at the age of 59. The musician — who was also the bandleader of the Jimmy Kimmel Lives!'s house band Cleto and the Cletones — held a special place in Jimmy's heart as the pair were lifelong friends.

He remembered his "great" pal in a heartfelt speech which can be seen above. But as Jimmy and Cleto's loved ones mourn his loss, here's what HELLO! knows about the musician's legacy and his death.

Paying tribute

© Getty Images Jimmy paid an emotional tribute to Cleto

Ahead of his show, Jimmy wrote a post on Instagram calling Cleto a "great friend, father, son, musician and man."

"To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," he penned on social media. "Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Childhood friends

© Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy shared photos of himself as a kid with Cleto

During his tribute on-air, Jimmy said he wanted to "tell you about him," as he fought through tears. He spoke about how in 1977, his family moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn. Jimmy said: "There was a boy who lived on my block, he lived across the street and two houses over." Jimmy apologized as he continued to cry and remembered this boy who was "a little bit older than me; his name was Cleto."

The host spoke endearingly about their upbringing and how they became to be lifelong friends. "Not like regular friends, like 24/7 'Mom, please let him sleep over,' like friends." They were inseperable from almost the moment they met.

Working together

© Getty Images Cleto passed away at the age of 59

Cleto wasn't just a friend to Jimmy, he had been a colleague; as the lead of the late show's band since 2003. At the helm of Tuesday's show, Jimmy said: "We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young." He later added: "Everyone loves Cleto... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not... It's just not fair."

© Disney General Entertainment Con They were friends since they were nine years old

Cleto was a talented musician from a young age — Jimmy called the saxophanger a "child prodigy" and followed in his father, Cleto Escobado Sr.'s, musical footsteps. He is also a member of the Cletones and Cleto Escobado Sr, performed in the band on November 11's tribute show, while the late Cleto's mother was in the audience.

How did Cleto Escobado lll die?

While Jimmy spoke in length about his friendship with Cleto, he did not confirm his cause of death. Several outlets reported that he died from complications of a recent live transplant, but that information has not been confirmed.

Cleto was a family man

© Getty Images Cleto leaves behind his family who adored him

Cleto leaves behind his wife, Lori, and their two children, a daughter named Jesse and a son named Cruz.

On Jesse's 10th birthday in 2019, Cleto dedicated a post to her that read: "I love a lot of people on this earth, but this little girl changed my life when she came into this world. I never REALLY knew what love was till you looked at me. You ARE my world, Jesse."