KISS star's cause of death revealed following sudden passing

KISS legend Ace Frehley's cause of death has been revealed almost a month after he passed away on October 16, aged 74, which prompted an outpouring of touching tributes to the rocker. New details have emerged from the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office, revealing that his cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head following a fall. The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, states that he sustained a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma (where blood clots form between the brain's protective layer and surface), and a stroke. His fall was classified as an accident.

The rocker had canceled a show in California on September 26, sharing with his fans that due to a "minor" fall, he would have to skip the performance. Just days later, he canceled his remaining tour dates, citing "ongoing medical issues". He passed away on October 16, surrounded by his family, after they made the decision to turn off his ventilator. They later released a statement announcing the sad news.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," their statement read. "We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others."

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!" Ace's former KISS bandmates, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, shared a joint statement in tribute to their friend, with whom they founded the band in 1973.

"I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history," they wrote. "He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

© WireImage Ace passed away on October 16 aged 74

Bruce Kulick, who joined the band in 1984 as their new guitarist, also shared a moving tribute to Ace on social media. "The news of Ace's passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind, truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of KISS cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP," he wrote.

© Michael Ochs Archives He was a founding member of the rock band KISS

Ace founded the influential rock band alongside singer and guitarist Paul Stanley, bass player Gene Simmons, and drummer Peter Criss. They were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2014. Ace left KISS in 1982 to pursue a solo career, before returning to the band for their 1996 reunion tour and 1998 album, Psycho Circus.

© Getty Images He enjoyed a successful solo career after leaving KISS

The father of one left KISS again in 2002 and has released nine solo studio albums throughout his storied career. Ace is survived by his daughter, Monique, whom he welcomed with his estranged wife, Jeanette Trerotola, in 1980. He shared that Monique inspired him to get sober in 2006, after calling out his behavior.