Meet Selena Quintanilla's Los Dinos band members including Ricky Vela, brother A.B. Quintanilla, Chris Pérez, and more

Netflix's latest documentary titled Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy was released on November 17, and the film shows the behind-the-scenes life of Selena Quintanilla and her touring band Los Dinos, over 30 years after the promising young star's passing. The documentary showcased never-before-seen footage of the band's rise, success and the hardships they faced. Learn more about the band members and the newly released documentary below.
How was Selena y Los Dinos created?
Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla created Los Dinos, when the singer was only 10 years old. Two years later, the band went into pro mode as Abraham set up concerts and school performances, and soon after, their success took off.
Who are the members of Selena y Los Dinos?
Selena was the main figure in the band as the singer. The band includes her siblings Abraham III, who goes by A.B., who played the bass guitar and backing vocals, as well as Suzette Quintanilla, who played the drums. Ricky Vela and Joe Ojeda were the keyboard players, while Chris Perez became the lead and rhythm guitarist.
What albums did Selena y Los Dinos release?
The group's debut album was self-titled and was released in 1984. The band released Alpha and Munequito de Trapo in 1986, And the Winner Is… in 1987, Preciosa in 1988 and Dulce Amor in 1988.
Selena and Chris Perez's relationship
The duo got into a relationship soon after he joined the band. Selena's dad wasn't a fan of Chris and in an attempt to keep the band's image clean-cut and professional, he insisted they break up, otherwise the brand would break up. Her father ended up firing Chris, but they got secretly married in April 1992. He was later accepted back into the band. After Selena's murder, he formed the Chris Perez Band, which later broke up in 2002. Next, he joined A.B.'s band Kumbia Kings the same year, and then Kumbia All Starz later in 2006.
About the Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy documentary
The documentary was directed by Isabel Castro and was executively produced by Selena's siblings Suzette and A.B. Isabel shared about the film: "As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy, while also giving a window into her life behind the stage. Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before. I am deeply grateful to her family for their trust and support throughout this journey, and I can't wait for a global audience to experience the magic, heart and community that Selena gave to all of us."