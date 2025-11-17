Meet Selena Quintanilla's Los Dinos band members including Ricky Vela, brother A.B. Quintanilla, Chris Pérez, and more

The documentary was directed by Isabel Castro and was executively produced by Selena's siblings Suzette and A.B. Isabel shared about the film: "As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy, while also giving a window into her life behind the stage. Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before. I am deeply grateful to her family for their trust and support throughout this journey, and I can't wait for a global audience to experience the magic, heart and community that Selena gave to all of us."