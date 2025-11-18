13 records that may be broken at the 2025 CMAs, including one held by Taylor Swift

The 2025 Country Music Awards will take place on November 19, and it's a guaranteed rootin' tootin' good time with Lainey Wilson hosting, and the likes of Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney all performing. 9-1-1: Nashville's LeAnn Rimes and Jessica Capshaw will also be walking the red carpet, as will Billy Ray Cyrus and his new love, Elizabeth Hurley, Good Morning America's Lara Spencer, and award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton.

It looks set to be a big night for Lainey in particular, as alongside hosting duties she is nominated in six categories; Ella Langley and Megan Moroney also topped the list with six nominations each, followed by Zach Top with five, Riley Green and Cody Johnson with four each, and Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, among others, earned three nods.

© Getty Images Lainey could break several records at the 2025 CMAs

Lainey – fresh off her Whirlwind World Tour – is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which she previously won in 2023, and could break several records on the evening. Here are all the records that Lainey, Ella, Meghan, and others, including Old Dominion and Chris Stapleton, could break on the night.

© Getty Images Lainey may become only the third woman in history to win Entertainer Of The Year twice If Lainey wins Entertainer of the Year, she will join Taylor Swift and Barbara Mandell in becoming the third woman in history to win Entertainer Of The Year twice. Taylor won the award in 2009 and 2011, and 1980s country legend Barbara won it in 1980 & 1981.



© Getty Images If Lainey wins just one award, she will break a three-way streak Lainey is also currently tied with Taylor and Dolly Parton as the second most-awarded female solo artist in the history of the CMAs, with all three holding nine awards. If Lainey wins just one of her awards on the evening, she will break that three-way streak.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Miranda Lambert (R) currently holds the record for the most CMAs ever won by a female solo artist Miranda Lambert currently holds the record for the most CMAs ever won by a female solo artist, but Lainey could also break that record. Miranda has won 14 over her long and storied career, while Lainey has nine under her belt; if she picks up all six, she will beat Miranda by one.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney at the Play Something Country Gala The 33-year-old could also become the first artist to win six awards in one night, breaking her own record of five, which she holds with Alan Jackson (2002), Vince Gill (1993) & Johnny Cash (1969) – Ella Langley and Megan Moroney could also break this record.

© WireImage Lainey may become the first woman to win all five major awards Lainey has a chance to become the first woman to ever win all the top five major awards at the CMAs in a single ceremony: Entertainer Of The Year, Female Vocalist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (Whirlwind), Single Of The Year & Song Of The Year ("4x4xU"). Only one other artist has ever accomplished this, Alan Jackson in 2002.



© Getty Images Luke Combs performs onstage at Austin City Limits Music Festival Lainey isn't the only one who could be breaking some records though, as VegasInside.com's data reveals that Luke Combs could become only the sixth artist to win Entertainer of the Year on three occasions. He would join Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Alabama, Alan Jackson, and George Strait in the record books if he wins.



© FilmMagic Brooks and Dunn could extend their record Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn will also be hoping to break their tie and become the sole holder of the record for the most CMAs ever won. They are currently tied with 19 awards. Chris has two opportunities to win this, as he is nominated in Entertainer of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Brooks and Dunn have one in the Vocal Duo of the Year category; if Brooks & Dunn win their category, it would be their 16th victory, extending their record.



© Getty Images Old Dominion could also extend their record If Chris wins Male Vocalist Of The Year category, it would also be his ninth victory in the category, extending his run as the artist with the most wins in one category, while Old Dominion could extend their record for the most consecutive wins in the Vocal Group Of The Year category (a win on November 19 would be their eighth consecutive win).



© WireImage WIll Chris break his unlucky streak? Chris, however, will also be hoping to get rid of his record as the most nominated individual in the Entertainer Of The Year category without a win. The award winner has been nominated nine times with no wins.



© FilmMagic Riley Green and Ella Langley may win consecutive awards Ella Langley and Riley Green could become the first collaborators to ever win in the Musical Event Of The Year category in consecutive years. The pair won in 2024 for "You Look Like You Love Me" and they could win again in 2025 for "Don’t Mind If I Do".

