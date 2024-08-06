Morgan Wallen receives incredible honor among insane star-studded lineup

Country superstar Morgan Wallen has received his first MTV Video Music Award nomination, sitting alongside artists such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.
Morgan is nominated for Best Collaboration for his work with Post Malone on the summer hit single "I Had Some Help," while Post is also nominated for eight other awards including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year and a second nod for Best Collaboration for "Fortnight" with Taylor Swift.
The song was the lead single for Taylor's 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, which has been at number one on the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks.
Taylor also had nods for Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction; she has 10 nominations in total, the most of any artist.
The 34-year-old will be hoping for a win in Video of the Year, making her the only artist to win three years in a row, and five times across her career; she won for "Anti-Hero" in 2023 and "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)" in 2022. She has also won the award for "You Need to Calm Down" in 2019 and "Bad Blood" in 2015.
Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter, another first-time nominee, have six nods each, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each, and K-Pop star LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims all have four.
Other newcomers to the VMAs this year include Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll and Victoria Monét.
Voting is now open online through Friday, August 30th. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Tuesday September 10 in New York City.
Full list of 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé – "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – "Lovin On Me" – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Island
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control" – Warner Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2023: Kaliii – "Area Codes" – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum" – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – "In The Stars" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU" – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama" – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones" – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control" – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova" – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – "yeaaa" – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess" – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY" – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun" – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy " – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be" – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones" – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help" – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records
BEST POP
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy " – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!" – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – "fukumean" – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – "FE!N" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – "Lifeline" – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
- Muni Long – "Made For Me" – Def Jam
- SZA – "Snooze" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – "Water" – FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – "Good Good" – mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – "On My Mama" – Lovett Music / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – "Too Sweet" – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed" – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire" – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)" – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
- Bon Jovi – "Legendary" – Island
- Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records
- Green Day – "Dilemma" – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – "Mustang" – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – "Human" – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – "Atomic City" – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
- Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – "MONACO" – Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G – "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN" – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – "LALA" – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – "BELLAKEO" – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería" – Sony Music US Latin
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song" – Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – "City Boys" – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – "Sensational" – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – "Love Me JeJe" – Since '93 / RCA Records
- Tyla – "Water" – FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Pheelz – "Ruin" – mega / gamma.
BEST K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – "Smoothie" – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – "Super Shy" – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – "LALALALA" – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Deja vu" – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alexander Stewart – "if you only knew" – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove" – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me" – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – "Genesis." – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – "In Your Love" – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Directed byChristian Breslauer
- Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande – "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx – "Von dutch" – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Warner Records - Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – "obsessed" – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment - Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
- Anitta - "Mil Veces" – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – "we can’t be friends (wait for your love)" – Republic Records – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
- LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- LISA – "Rockstar" – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – "Greedy" – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – "the boy is mine" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem – "Houdini" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – "Selfish" – RCA Records – "Selfish" – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – "get him back!" – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx – "360" – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA - "Rockstar" - Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion - "BOA" - Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – "bad idea right?" – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman