Lainey Wilson reveals surprising detail of upcoming wedding to NFL player

Lainey Wilson is the biggest country music star in the world but she's looking for a different vibe for her upcoming wedding.

Lainey revealed her engagement news in February with the 32-year-old posting photos of the moment her fiance Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring, estimated to cost a whopping $250,000.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Lainey and Duck are planning their wedding

Now, the singer has shared that instead of a lineup of country artists – who will probably also be guests – Lainey and Duck are going "the jazz route" when it comes to the big day.

Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Lainey revealed that they are looking to hire a jazz band for the evening; wedding jazz bands often allow guests to enjoy Big Band versions of hit songs.

© Getty Images for Universal Music Lainey spoke on the Taste of Country podcast

She also insisted that "Duck will be a mess" when she walks down the aisle, and that her father would be giving her away, quipping that he would not be emotional: "I ain’t seen that man cry once in my whole life."

Lainey and Devlin, known as Duck, confirmed their engagement in February 2025 with a carousel of pictures that showed the two standing outside an enormous mansion, with the front step decorated with framed photos of the couple alongside candles and red roses.

© Getty Images for CMT They confimed their engagement in February 2025

One picture captured Lainey with her hand in her hands, appearing to come to terms with the fact that her partner had finally proposed.

Lainey's engagement ring is incredibly bespoke, with three diamonds, around 2.5 carats each, forming a huge center arrangement that resembles a flower, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told HELLO!.

The engagement came after months of Lainey joking that she may drop to one knee and propose to Duck.

© Instagram Lainey showed off her huge diamond ring

During a CMT interview with Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo, Lainey said: "No pressure, brother! No pressure. I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

Lainey expressed the same sentiment last year when asked about a possible engagement, telling Taste of Country: "I guess I'm going to propose cause his [expletive] ain't proposed to me."

Lainey and Duck met in 2021 and quietly dated before going public in 2023 at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

© Penske Media Lainey and Duck went public in May 2023

"He's been around for a while... I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years," she said at the time."He's a good dude. He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," she added.

"He is good as gold, supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean… it's been a little over two years now."