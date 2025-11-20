Everybody Loves Raymond cast reunites for 30th anniversary special

The cast of Everybody Loves Raymond is officially heading back to the Barone living room, reuniting for a special 30th anniversary celebration of the beloved CBS sitcom, which premiered in 1996. Hosted by Ray Romano and the show’s creator Phil Rosenthal, the 90-minute reunion airs on Monday November 24 on CBS at 8pm, and streams the same day on Paramount+. Fans can expect appearances from many of the show’s biggest stars, including Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and more. The special will also include a heartfelt tribute to the late Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Ray’s parents, Marie and Frank Barone.

© Getty Images The cast of Everybody Loves Raymond

First hitting screens in 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond ran for nine seasons and became one of the most celebrated sitcoms of its era. Centered on Ray Barone, an Italian-American sportswriter juggling work, marriage and the chaos of living across the street from his overbearing parents, the series struck gold with its blend of relatable family dynamics and razor-sharp humor. Over the years, it earned an impressive 15 Emmy Awards out of 69 nominations and remains a staple of syndicated comedy worldwide.

© Getty Images Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal attend the 30 Years Of "Everybody Loves Raymond": An Evening With The Legends Of The Classic Sitcom event

In 2003, Ray broke a record when he struck a deal that made him the highest-paid actor in television at the time. A salary of nearly $50 million for the eighth season means he earned a staggering $1.8 million per episode, breaking actor Kelsey Grammer's previous record of $1.6 million per episode for the series Frasier.

© Getty Images Ray with Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle in an episode of 'Everybody Loves Raymond' in 1996

While most of the core cast is returning for the reunion, a few favourite faces will be missing. Doris Roberts, who played the iconic, meddling matriarch Marie Barone, died in 2016 at age 90. Her onscreen husband, Peter Boyle, who brought Frank Barone’s gruff charm to life, passed away in 2006 at age 71. Their chemistry and comedic timing were central to the show’s success, and both will be honored during the special.

© Getty Images Ray with on-screen wife Patricia Heaton

Sawyer Sweeten, who played young Geoffrey Barone alongside his real-life siblings Sullivan and Madylin, also sadly won’t be part of the reunion. Sawyer died in 2015 at age 19, and the cast has spoken often about their love for him and the impact his loss had on the Raymond family.

Despite the absences, the anniversary event promises a warm, nostalgic celebration filled with behind-the-scenes memories, never-before-heard stories and heartfelt tributes. And for longtime fans, seeing the surviving cast back together in the Barone household is sure to feel like coming home.