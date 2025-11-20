Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay: 12 years of marriage in photos

When former teen idol and certified scream queen Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on to star in the TV series The Client List, she might not have known she would reconnect with a fellow actor who would later become the love of her life. The Hollywood star and her now-husband, Brian Hallisay, played spouses on the show, and although their characters’ relationship was tumultuous, their real-life romance has been anything but.

Following an intimate wedding in 2013, the couple has since welcomed three children and remains one of the most talked-about pairings in showbiz. From sharing the screen on four separate occasions to gushing about their fairytale love story, we’re taking a look at the couple’s journey together in celebration of their 12th wedding anniversary.

© Jaffe/Braunstein/Kobal/Shutterstock Jennifer and Brian starred opposite each other on The Client List Reconnecting on set (2011) After first appearing together on the NBC series Love Bites, Jennifer and Brian reconnected on the set of the Lifetime show The Client List (2012–2013), where they played an estranged husband and wife. Sparks began to fly, with Jennifer confessing to USA Today that she’s “always been a hopeless romantic”. The couple began dating in 2012 and quickly became inseparable.

© Startraks/Shutterstock The couple announced their engagement and pregnancy in June 2013 Wedding bells (2013) When you know, you know! After an estimated 15 months of dating, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star announced both her engagement to Brian and their first pregnancy in June 2013. “We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family,” the couple announced in a joint statement to Us Weekly. The pair kept the details of their nuptials under wraps, but the intimate ceremony took place on the 20th of November, reportedly in the backyard of their Los Angeles home – six days later, their daughter Autumn James was born. When asked about her choice of dress, Jennifer told E! News she wore “the only thing in my closet that fit me!”, adding that it was a “really nice cotton maxi dress”.

© Instagram The pair balanced marriage, parenthood, and their careers simultaneously A happy Hollywood marriage (2010s) While the couple are notoriously private, Jennifer couldn’t resist gushing about her husband during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, calling Brian "an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky”. The pair later welcomed their son Atticus in June 2015, and expertly balanced marriage and parenthood alongside their careers, with Jennifer joining the cast of Criminal Minds for season 10 and Brian simultaneously beginning a turn on Revenge.

© FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Jennifer and Brian in the episode "Fight or Flight", 2019 Starring together on 9-1-1 (2018-) After Jennifer joined the cast of the procedural drama 9-1-1 in 2018, Brian also appeared alongside her as her character’s abusive husband, marking the second time the in-real-life lovebirds had played a couple on-screen. Despite the dark storyline, they relished every moment together on set. “It was just lovely to be able to go to work together, for our kids to be able to see us go to work together,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I was really proud of him”. Brian went on to reprise his role in 2024, telling Decider that his kids and their friends are big fans of the show. “They’ve literally been binging the show, so all these big Hulu numbers, I think my kids and their friends are at least partially responsible! “It’s been fun. They’re very invested. It’s very cute.”

© Instagram The couple took to their LA backyard to renew their vows in the presence of their kids Vow Renewal (2020) While we may not have gotten a peek at their ultra-private wedding, Jennifer shared this candid snap when the couple renewed their vows in 2020. The duo once again shared the special moment in the backyard of their new house, this time surrounded by their children. "It was very sweet, and it was so great for our kids to be there and have that as a memory," Hewitt told People in 2024. "It was during [the height of] COVID, so we were just grasping for magic at that time. It really did become a magical time for us." The couple later brought more magic to the family when they welcomed their son, Aidan, in 2021.

© Instagram Jennifer shared the funniest post about the pair's Christmas film The Holiday Junkie (2024) After starring together in somewhat darker roles previously, the pair joined forces for the heartwarming Lifetime holiday film The Holiday Junkie (2024), where they got to fall in love on-screen. “I finally made a Christmas movie. I got to direct it. I got to fall in love on and off camera with my husband, who will also be the man of your dreams after you see this movie,” Jennifer shared in an Instagram post. “But play it cool ladies. He is mine”.