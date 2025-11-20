FBI spin-off CIA shares major release update after slate of shake-ups and sudden exits

The forthcoming FBI spin-off, CIA, is moving forward, despite its recent challenges.

Following its 2018 release, the FBI universe first expanded with FBI: Most Wanted, which aired from 2020 to 2025, and later with FBI: International, which also came to an end in 2025 after a four season run.

Earlier this year, the next spin-off, CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, was confirmed to be in the works, and now it has officially confirmed its release date.

This week, the official FBI Instagram account shared a promotional image of lead stars Tom, most recently of Tell Me Lies, and Nick, most recently of Chicago Med, shaking hands, and confirmed that CIA is officially premiering on Monday, February 23, 2026.

"Meet the duo redefining the rules. CIA premieres on CBS February 23, 2026," the caption read, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement.

"Awww! Look at them! I am so excited for this show," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Welcome to Wolf Pack Tom Ellis!!!" and: "At last! CIA! On Tom Ellis' birthday, CBS gave us a present! I'm counting the days. Thank you, everyone!" as well as: "Happy to see Nick Gehlfuss back in the Dick Wolf universe."

The CIA plot

Per a logline, the show follows "two unlikely partners, a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Tom), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Nick) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

Also cast in the show so far is Natalee Linez (who also recently starred on Tell Me Lies) as Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst on the team. Michael Michele, known for her roles in E.R. and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, had also been cast as the head of CIA's New York station, but has since departed the show.

The shake-ups

CIA has been plagued with quite a few shake-ups in its road to a release date, two in just the first week of November alone. Initially, the spin-off was slated for a fall 2025 premiere, however it was later pushed to a 2026 midseason premiere after over the summer, David Hudgins, FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner, who was originally set to lead the series and co-write the pilot script with franchise boss Dick Wolf, was replaced by Warren Leight, who was the showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for several seasons until his departure in 2022.

Just a few months later, the show was hit with not one but two more changes. In November, Michael, who was set to be one of the series' leads, unexpectedly exited the series, which started production in September. Deadline reported there are rumors she might be recast, but it remains unconfirmed and unclear for the time being.

Just a few days later, the outlet also confirmed the exit of Eriq La Salle, an executive producer on the show. He had been attached since before the switch in showrunners to direct and executive produce the opening episode, which he did direct as planned before exiting.