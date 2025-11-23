Inside Malia and Sasha Obama's extraordinary upbringing in the White House

Keeping life ‘normal’

Aside from the tight security, the girls' lives were kept relatively normal through Barack and Michelle’s protective parenting.

Mama Michelle was big on setting boundaries when they transitioned into their new Washington D.C. lifestyle. On Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, she spoke of the task she faced: ''It's like, pluckin' these little girls out of our normal life on the South Side of Chicago and then, putting them in a historic mansion with butlers and maids, and florists, and gardeners, and Secret service, and then trying to make sure that they understood boundaries, understood responsibility.''

She even put measures in place to make sure her daughters wouldn’t escape house chores. On ABC News she talked about her first visit to the White House: ''The first thing I said to some of the staff when I did my visit because, of course, they're like, ‘Oh, the girls, they're so great,' I said, you know, we’re going to have to set up some boundaries because they're going to need to be able to make their beds and clean up.'''

Michelle also made sure not to draw attention to the times their dad was taken away from the family due to his presidential duties. "I always tried to make sure that I wasn't pouting in front of the kids when Barack wasn't there," she explained, adding: "If I had made a big deal out of it and said, 'Oh my god, your dad's not here again! Oh, he's missing this' or 'I just wish...' then that's the signal to them, 'Well this isn't normal.'''

An extra helping hand was Michelle’s mum Marian Robinson — who moved into the White House to help ensure the girls stayed grounded. Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Barack praised the girls' late grandmother, who sadly passed away in June: ''She was the most down-to-earth, Southside, straight up. If the kids misbehaved, she'd be like, 'Y'all know you haven't done anything, right? Your parents have. Don't you guys start acting entitled.'''

Barack, 63, said that the girls and their routines made the White House feel less official and more family-orientated. "When you open a door and they're in their pyjamas and they're, you know, wrestling with you and asking you, you know, to read to them and stuff, you know it starts feeling like home pretty quick,'' he told George Stephanopoulos from ABC news.