Michelle Obama's unique living situation with late mother who she 'begged' to move in

Michelle Obama's unique living situation with late mother she 'begged' to move in
Marian Robinson and her daughter Michelle Obama clapping© Getty Images

The former FLOTUS admitted Marian felt she had been "dragged kicking and screaming" from Chicago

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Obama got to spend plenty of quality time with her late mother Marian Robinson before she passed away in 2024 at the age of 86.

The former First Lady of the United States not only had her on hand to help out with babysitting duties with her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, but even had her living under the same roof as the family for eight years. 

Michelle explained that the unique living situation was prompted by her husband Barack being elected at the end of 2008. In January 2009, they moved into the White House with Chicago-native Marian, who relocated to D.C. following the death of her husband. 

Household rules

US President Barack Obama waves alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Sasha(R) and Malia and Marian Robinson (2nd R), Michelle's mother, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2009. More than 30,000 guests will attend this year's events, which include a kids kitchen, an organic kitchen, live musical performances, kids yoga and the traditional Easter egg roll.© Getty Images
The former President and First Lady of the United States lived with Marian in the White House for 8 years

After Marian died, Michelle released a moving tribute in which she described the doting grandmother as her "rock" and the "steady backstop for our entire family", including her brother Craig and his four children, Avery, Leslie, Austin, and Aaron.

Shedding light on their quality family time behind closed doors, which saw Marian uphold their "household rules", the siblings wrote: "Less encumbered by the responsibilities of motherhood, she'd indulge in a little more fun and games while keeping any danger of spoiling her grandchildren safely at bay.

Michelle Obama shares a Mother's Day tribute to her mom© Instagram
Michelle Obama's mother died in 2024

"And although she enforced whatever household rules we'd set for bedtime, watching TV, or eating candy, she made clear that she sided with her 'grandbabies' in thinking that their parents were too darn strict."

'Forced' relocation

U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, and Marian Shields Robinson attend TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum on December 14, 2014 in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
Michelle Obama said she "begged" her late mother to move from Chicago to Washington

Michelle later gave an honest account to The Guardian about her mother's move, admitting Marian's account of being "dragged kicking and screaming from her quiet little bungalow on Euclid Avenue and more or less forced to live at the nation’s most famous address" wasn't far from the truth.

The FLOTUS "flat-out begged her" to join the family at the White House in a move that was initially intended to be temporary, in order to help settle her then seven- and ten-year-old daughters, before Marian moved back to Chicago.

However, the family dynamic proved to be successful, and Marian was able to help out with school drop-offs and pick-ups and after-school activities while maintaining her freedom.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha
Michelle credited Marian for helping to look after her daughters Malia and Sasha

"When she wasn’t looking after the girls, my mom made herself deliberately scarce. Her feeling was that we should have our own family life, independent of her. And she felt that she, too, should have a life independent of us," Michelle explained.

