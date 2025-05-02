Malia and Sasha Obama look so different in rare party appearance

Malia and Sasha Obama proved that they are certified fashionistas in a rare outing for the famous sisters, who have perfected their Los Angeles street style in recent months.

The pair were pictured at Destin Conrad's Love On Digital album release party in April, looking so different from their White House days as they celebrated with their friends.

Fashion-forward

© Instagram Malia and Sasha looked so different at the album release party

Malia, 26, was glowing in a burgundy leather jacket, with her flowing red hair worn down in waves, and a wide smile on her face as she put her arm around her friend Destin.

The singer opted for a black cutout shirt with black jeans and a bedazzled belt, complete with a diamond necklace.

The 23-year-old Sasha looked incredible in a cropped white tank top and light blue jeans with a Y2K-inspired belt. She added a large brown stone pendant around her neck and wore her brown hair down in waves to her hips.

© Getty Images The pair are certified fashionistas

"I got 2 celebrate love on digital twice with my loved ones in LA and new york my heart is so full and my album comes out tonight, im the luckiest ever, we had a [expletive] time thank you to everyone who came to celebrate me i love u guys much," Destin wrote in the caption accompanying his Instagram photos from the night.

Fans took to the comment section to share their shock and surprise at spotting the former First Daughters, with one writing, "THEEEE SASHA AND MALIA?!" while another added, "HOLD ON SASHA & MALIA WHAT."

Another commented, "I know that ain't the obamas?! omg," while a fourth wrote, "Omg Sasha and Malia."

LA living

The sisters moved away from their parents and live together in LA

The sisters live together in Los Angeles, in a move that received the tick of approval from their parents Michelle and Barack Obama.

"You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" Michelle told People of her first reaction to finding out they were moving in together.

"So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes,'" she said. "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

Teen angst

© Pool Michelle shared that Malia and Sasha's teenage years were a "nightmare"

Malia and Sasha's rare appearance comes just days after their mother revealed that their teenage years in the White House were a "nightmare" on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast.

"They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle recalled, "and every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

Thankfully they managed to make it through unscathed; Malia now works in the film industry and made her directorial debut with The Heart in 2024, while Sasha graduated with a sociology degree and is pursuing higher education.

