Kris Jenner's bold hair transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

Kris Jenner turned heads this week after debuting a dramatic new look that has fans doing a double take. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch showed off her edgy new hairstyle, a sleek black bob with blunt bangs, in a set of stunning holiday snaps posted to Instagram.

In the festive photos, Kris poses in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree alongside daughter Khloé Kardashian.

Dressed in a floor-length deep green satin gown layered with a matching knit cardigan and signature bow tie blouse, Kris exuded holiday elegance with a modern twist. Her bold hair transformation added an unexpected flair, earning her plenty of praise online.

© Instagram Kris showcases her new haistyle

Khloé complemented her mom’s glam with a figure-hugging black mini dress, sheer tights, red pointed-toe heels, and dramatic burgundy gloves. The duo stood confidently in front of the glittering tree adorned with twinkling lights, red floral accents, and cascading greenery, a picture-perfect seasonal backdrop for a fashion-forward family moment.

Fans quickly took to the comments to gush over Kris's bold new bangs although some were not sure of her new look. "Beautiful but Kris, not loving the hair," wrote one. "Need a new haircut," said another bluntly.

© Instagram Kris with daughter Khlow

Others were confused by Kris' ageless appearance: "Who is the mother and who is the daughter?" asked one fan.

At 70 years of age, Kris youthful glow has been the subject of much debate. After weeks of speculation about Kris’ noticeably firmer, smoother skin, the momager revealed her secret in a new TikTok video.

© TikTok Kris looks incredible at 70

Wearing a Skims sweater, Kris said: "I love sharing new products that I love with you guys and I’m tired of gatekeeping so I’m going to show you the new products that I’ve found that I really love.

"You’ve heard me talk about this before, but this is made from salmon sperm. This product contains an amazing ingredient that works on my skin at a cellular level, and it helps my skin repair and regenerate.

"Turnover Ampoule is for hydration, and gives my skin a radiant and healthy look. The Dual Effect Ampoule is full of antioxidant ingredients and gives my skin amazing elasticity. It’s so lightweight, and it absorbs instantly into my skin. Rejuran has become a staple in my routine."

© Instagram Kris' ageless appearance has got fans talking

'Salmon sperm facials' have been a buzzword in beauty for a while, with celebrities raving about their post-facial results with glowy, healthier looking skin. But since we can't all afford a trip to the doctor's office or spa, PDRN is your next best thing.

PDRN ( or polydeoxyribonucleotide) is the active ingredient in those buzzed about salmon sperm facials. "It’s a DNA-derived compound from salmon that helps maintain the skin’s barrier whilst delivering long-lasting hydration," says Tori Kim, Brand Spokesperson at Korean skincare brand Anua.

Rather than skincare containing actual salmon sperm, as you could be led to believe, it's PDRN that is the key.

Tori added: "The ingredient actually blew up thanks to Rejuran injections in Korea, which led to people discovering that a particular eye drop also contained PDRN and they started applying it to their skin using micro-needling devices at home. It became a full-blown TikTok trend, and it's proof of how quickly K-beauty evolves in response to real user behavior."