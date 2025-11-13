Kris Jenner maintains her youthful glow at 70 with salmon sperm skincare: 'It's become a staple'

Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party was the bash to be at. From Beyonce to Meghan Markle, Mark Zuckerberg to Justin Bieber, not forgetting her girls Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the momager's celebrations was the hottest ticket. And all anyone could talk about post-party was how incredible Kris looked, and it's true - the star really did glow.

In a show of solidarity with us women, she took to TikTok to "stop gatekeeping" the new beauty products she's been using on her skin, and you might be surprised to find out that their glow-giving ingredient is, in fact, salmon sperm.

AT A GLANCE Kris Jenner, 70, recently held a star-studded birthday bash.

The momager revealed her skincare secrets on TikTok: "I'm tired of gatekeeping"

The staple skincare in Kris' beauty routine includes Rejuran Cosmetics Turnover Ampoule, $52 Dual Effect Ampoule, $55

In a paid collaboration with Korean skincare brand Rejuran Cosmetics, Kris showed her fans the two skincare products she's been relying on recently.

© Instagram Kris Jenner, in red center, with daughters Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and Kendall at her 70th birthday celebrations

After weeks of speculation about Kris’ noticeably firmer, smoother skin, the momager revealed her secret in a new TikTok video. Wearing a Skims sweater, Kris said: "I love sharing new products that I love with you guys and I’m tired of gatekeeping so I’m going to show you the new products that I’ve found that I really love.

"You’ve heard me talk about this before, but this is made from salmon sperm. This product contains an amazing ingredient that works on my skin at a cellular level, and it helps my skin repair and regenerate.

"Turnover Ampoule is for hydration, and gives my skin a radiant and healthy look. The Dual Effect Ampoule is full of antioxidant ingredients and gives my skin amazing elasticity. It’s so lightweight, and it absorbs instantly into my skin. Rejuran has become a staple in my routine."

The serums are highlighted as products to calm and rejuvenate damaged skin, including skin that's been damaged by laser and chemical treatments. Sun damage, scars, wrinkles, age spots and redness are also on their hit list to reduce, along with minimizing pores and shine.

For more aged skin, the Dual Effect looks to be more efficient. It specifies regenerating skin as one of its key benefits, along with strengthening skin, repairing a damaged barrier and leading to firmer, smoother skin.

Salmon sperm in skincare - explained

'Salmon sperm facials' have been a buzzword in beauty for a while, with celebrities raving about their post-facial results with glowy, healthier looking skin. But since we can't all afford a trip to the doctor's office or spa, PDRN is your next best thing.

PDRN ( or polydeoxyribonucleotide) is the active ingredient in those buzzed about salmon sperm facials. "It’s a DNA-derived compound from salmon that helps maintain the skin’s barrier whilst delivering long-lasting hydration," says Tori Kim, Brand Spokesperson at Korean skincare brand Anua.

© FilmMagic Kris Jenner at the world premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair" in LA last month

Rather than skincare containing actual salmon sperm, as you could be led to believe, its PDRN that is the key.

Tori added: "The ingredient actually blew up thanks to Rejuran injections in Korea, which led to people discovering that a particular eye drop also contained PDRN and they started applying it to their skin using micro-needling devices at home. It became a full-blown TikTok trend, and it's proof of how quickly K-beauty evolves in response to real user behavior."

What are verified shoppers saying about Rejuran Cosmetics?

"I could see my skin glowing instantly," one reviewer wrote after using the Turnover Ampoule. "I'm much less red and the fine lines around my eyes and on my forehead are less noticeable," another reviewed. "Magic in a bottle!" exclaimed a male shopper, who added: "This serum has literally transformed my skin!"

As for the Dual Effect, Amazon shoppers on the whole agreed it deeply hydrates the skin, and leaves it feeling deeply nourished. "The serum glides smoothly and the next day I wake up with a softer and even toned skin" one wrote. Another said they'd "noticed a difference in brightness, dark spots (melasma), skin tightness, and a generally more youthful appearance and glow."