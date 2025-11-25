Sabrina Carpenter's dramatic transformation sends fans into a frenzy

As for her hair, Sabrina admitted that her now-iconic bangs were the result of major heartbreak. "I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart and I was just like, 'I have to do something,'" she told Vanity Fair.

"I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt, but that was my first real heartbreak, and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different.'"

She continued: "I never wanted to dye my hair, because I always felt comfortable as blonde – the way I was born."