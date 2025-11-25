Sabrina Carpenter's dramatic transformation sends fans into a frenzy

Sabrina Carpenter's incredible transformation over the years stunned fans in recent days after a throwback photo of the "Espresso" singer began circulating on social media. She looked completely unrecognizable in the snap, which saw her sitting front row at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in 2018, alongside fellow popstar Zara Larsson.
See more of Sabrina's new look below...
You may also like
Throwback
In the picture, Sabrina wore a tailored black suit, which was a far cry from her current babydoll aesthetic, complete with pastel colors and feminine looks. Her brown-blonde hair was slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, and she wore heavy black winged eyeliner to complete the look.
Blonde bombshell
Nowadays, Sabrina is known for her platinum blonde locks, often worn in a dramatic, '60s-inspired blowout with bangs framing her face. She has been noticeably more tanned at red carpet events, and has switched to a sultry glam style with brown eyeshadow, dramatic blush, overlined lips and sparkling highlighter. The look goes hand-in-hand with her new sound – more mainstream pop hits featuring a country flavor.
Sabrina's rebrand
Sabrina's fans took to Reddit to comment on her major transformation, with one writing that "makeup-wise, she also focuses on darker lips & softer eyes – the opposite of what she used to do!" while another added that her "Makeup + styling + age" had changed significantly since the photo was taken.
"Sabrina's rebranding is wild!" said another, before adding: "And it's not a critique, before someone comes for me. She found her aesthetic."
Grown-up glam
The 26-year-old revealed how her look had transformed in an interview with Vogue, sharing that she always loved experimenting with makeup. "I started wearing makeup from a very young age because I was in dance recitals my whole life with my sisters. My mom was a dancer growing up, so she basically taught us how to do stage makeup. So I started wearing a lot of makeup," she said.
"It's definitely changed a lot over the years. I used to wear way too much eyeliner in the waterline. I think there's a time and a place for it…but when I was 12, it was not the time and the place for it."
Bringing in the bangs
As for her hair, Sabrina admitted that her now-iconic bangs were the result of major heartbreak. "I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart and I was just like, 'I have to do something,'" she told Vanity Fair.
"I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt, but that was my first real heartbreak, and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different.'"
She continued: "I never wanted to dye my hair, because I always felt comfortable as blonde – the way I was born."
A new era
The Grammy winner's blonde locks will serve her well in her next career move, which will see Sabrina star in a movie-musical inspired by Alice in Wonderland, the novel written by Lewis Carroll.
Marc Platt, who produced hits like La La Land, Legally Blonde and Wicked, will help produce Sabrina's project, and Lorene Scafaria (who helmed the critically acclaimed Hustlers) will write and direct.