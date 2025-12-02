Exclusive: Jason Donovan reflects on 'mad time' in Kylie Minogue 80s era - as he celebrates new chapter

Jason Donovan has performed in many guises during his 45-year career – from teen heartthrob Scott Robinson in Neighbours to Eighties pop singer and, in recent years, as the star of several West End musicals.

His most risqué role may well be Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, and it’s one he is reprising for the show’s UK tour next year, having first played the eccentric character in 1998.

© Rocky Horror Show Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show

"The reason I loved the show back then was because it was the antithesis of everything that I was playing – that blond, blue-eyed Joseph in the Dreamcoat," Jason, 57, tells HELLO! from his stylish London home.

"It’s a great character – a bit mad but with a wonderful heart. At the core is a story about daring to be different. It’s a cult classic. It’s like being a rock star on stage every night.”

I love that whole lead-up to Christmas and the cosiness of it

Home life

Jason met his wife, Angela Malloch, on the set of The Rocky Horror Show, where she was stage manager, although she is not involved in the 2026 tour. "She hasn’t been a stage manager for a long time," he says of Angela, adding that she will "always, always" be there to support him.

The couple have three children: Jemma, 25, Zac, 24, and Molly, 14. Jemma followed her father into acting – and Neighbours – and is now getting into movies.

"She’s just done a couple of films," Jason reveals. "She’s taking good steps forward there. Zac, meanwhile, works [as a producer] in TV. My kids are everything."

© Tim Hall Jason with Kylie Minogue

Eighties success

The world went Jason and Kylie crazy in 1987 with their duet Especially For You, released to coincide with their Neighbours characters Scott and Charlene getting married, and his debut album, Ten Good Reasons, topped the UK charts in 1989.

"It was a pretty mad time," he recalls. "Working with Stock, Aitken and Waterman – who were damn good at what they did as producers – we didn’t get too adventurous with our creativity because we knew our audience. That’s not to undermine the moment or those pop songs. If everybody knew how to create that success they would have done it, but they didn’t."

Fans can hear his biggest hits, such as Too Many Broken Hearts, next year in the UK on Jason’s Doin’ Fine Encore Tour, which is a continuation of his 2025 Doin’ Fine tour.

"This is the same tour but going into 14 new venues. I’m looking forward to it.”

A Family Christmas

With family paramount, this is a special time of year.

"We love our traditional Christmas," says Jason. "It’s a weird one for me because I come from a warmer climate, but I love that whole lead-up to Christmas and the cosiness of it. Come 28 December I’d be very happy to get on a plane back to Australia, but I’m doing the Rocky Horror Show, so I won’t be doing that."

Emmerdale fans are also in for a treat this Christmas. "There’s a character called Lydia who’s a big Jason Donovan fan, and I end up singing at the Woolpack. It was a great day filming," he reveals.

Jason Donovan stars in The Rocky Horror Show in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Eastbourne and Bristol as part of a 2026 UK tour; rockyhorror.co.uk.

His art is available to buy at jasondonovanart.com