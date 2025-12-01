Nicole Scherzinger's current superstar life — and what the other Pussycat Dolls are doing now

Nicole Scherzinger won Dancing with the Stars in 2010 with her dance partner Derek Hough. During the same year, she was a guest judge on The X Factor UK and sporadically rejoined over the years. In 2011 she released her solo debut album called Killer Love. A year later she signed with Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records. Her second album Big Fat Lie was released in 2014. The following year she won the show I Can Do That. She provided the voice of Sino in the movie Moana in 2016 and she released her debut fragrance Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger in 2017. In 2019, she became a judge on The Masked Singer. In 2021, Nicole was featured in the TV special Annie Live!. In 2023, Nicole starred as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard revival for the West End, winning a Laurence Olivier Award for her work. In 2024, she made her Broadway debut for the same musical, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.