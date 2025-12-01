Nicole Scherzinger's current superstar life — and what the other Pussycat Dolls are doing now

The Pussycat Dolls reigned the era of Y2K with their addictive songs "Beep," "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and much more. The group set foot onto the music scene in 2003 and then broke up in 2010. They briefly reunited in 2019, releasing their latest hit, "React," and teased a new album and reunion tour. Sadly, they were not meant to be due to COVID-19-related delays, and the group disbanded once again in 2022. Since then, the six members have gone their separate ways and it's time to find out what they've been up to. Learn all about their individual careers below.
Nicole Scherzinger's career
Nicole Scherzinger won Dancing with the Stars in 2010 with her dance partner Derek Hough. During the same year, she was a guest judge on The X Factor UK and sporadically rejoined over the years. In 2011 she released her solo debut album called Killer Love. A year later she signed with Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records. Her second album Big Fat Lie was released in 2014. The following year she won the show I Can Do That. She provided the voice of Sino in the movie Moana in 2016 and she released her debut fragrance Chosen by Nicole Scherzinger in 2017. In 2019, she became a judge on The Masked Singer. In 2021, Nicole was featured in the TV special Annie Live!. In 2023, Nicole starred as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard revival for the West End, winning a Laurence Olivier Award for her work. In 2024, she made her Broadway debut for the same musical, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
Ashley Roberts' career
Ashley Roberts went on to pursue a solo career and put out her singles called "Clockwork," and "Woman Up," in 2010. In 2012 she served as a contestant on the UK show I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, and she was a runner-up in the finals. In 2014 she put out her solo album called Butterfly Effect. She hosted the shows Dancing on Ice and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway over the years. As an actress, she appeared in a production of Waitress and was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. Since 2019, she has co-hosted the UK radio show Heart FM Breakfast Show.
Carmit Bachar's career
Carmit has been putting out her solo music since she was in the group. In 2008, she released her songs "Overrated" and "Carmasutra." Her songs "Fierce" and "Cream" were reused on Detroit Diamond's 2010 album. She launched LadyStation, which is an electropop group and they put out singles such as "Body in Motion," "Loud," "Nurse U Back to Life," and they performed at clubs and musical festivals. In 2017, she released her debut single called "It's Time." She released the cover of Chris Brown's song "Questions" in 2021.
You may also like
Jessica Sutta's career
In 2010, Jessica put out her song "I Wanna Be Bad." The following year she got signed to Hollywood Records and she released her second single "Show Me." She planned to release her debut album Sutta Pop, but she was dropped from her record label a year later, therefore the album was canceled. In 2013, she got signed to Citrusonic Stereophonic. A year later, she signed to Premier League Music. In 2016, she released Feline Resurrection, which was her debut mixtape. In 2017 she put out I Say Yes, which was her debut studio album. Since 2021, she has taken a hiatus to focus on motherhood.
Kimberly Wyatt's career
In 2009, Kimberly acted in the comedy series Poor Paul. She was a judge on Got to Dance from 2009 to 2014. In 2010, she launched her group Her Majesty & the Wolves, and they put out their debut studio album a year later. The same year, she served as a judge on the show Live to Dance. In 2014, she was a contestant on The Jump. A year later she was Celebrity Master Chefs winner. She served as a judge again on Taking the Next Step from 2016 to 2018. From 2019 to 2021, she acted in the series Almost Never. In 2022 she was Dancing on Ice's contestant. In 2024 she began a radio host on Hits Radio during Sunday nights.
Melody Thornton's career
Melody was a contestant in Popstar to Operastar in 2011. The next year she released her debut mixtape P.O.Y.B.L. She was featured on Ll Cool J and Prince Kay One's albums in 2013. In 2017, she participated on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. She toured China with her lead role as Rachel Marron in the musical The Bodyguard. In 2019, she was a contestant on Dancing on Ice and then she was featured in the show Rip It Up – The 70s and Cinderella. She released her debut EP called Lioness Eyes in 2020. In 2022, she became the winner of The Masked Singer in Australia. The following year, she acted in the musical The Bodyguard in the UK and Ireland.